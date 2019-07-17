Windy afternoons continuing in Las Vegas Valley

Windy conditions will continue through Friday, and storms could darken the Las Vegas Valley as early as Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley remained under a red flag warning Wednesday with high winds and dry air increasing fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year through the week, with highs around 104 and lows in the upper 70s, but meteorologist Alex Boothe. Winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, were expected Wednesday afternoon, a pattern that will likely persist into the weekend, he said.

The red flag warning remains in place until 8 p.m.

A thunderstorm in Sonora, Mexico, bordering Arizona, could bring some wind and moisture to the valley, most likely next week, Boothe said.

“We should be theoretically dry through the weekend, unless we get an unprecedented surge of moisture from one of these Mexico storms,” Boothe said. “If they’re strong enough they can push moisture up really quickly.”

Forecasters are also looking out for potential thunderstorms next week, beginning as early as Sunday afternoon.

