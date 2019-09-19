Windy conditions Thursday will lead to pleasant Las Vegas weekend

Steady southwesterly winds with gusts reaching 40 mph in some areas are forecast Thursday for Southern Nevada.

Winds gusts will reach up to 40 mph in some parts of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Calmer conditions and highs around 90 are forecast for Friday and the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

“A system is crossing the northern part of the state and sending a cold front down this direction,” said meteorologist John Salmen of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “It will be windy today, but the weekend should be pretty nice with high temperatures right about normal.”

In the Las Vegas Valley, southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph. The high should reach 89.

Winds on Thursday night will drop to 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The low will be 62.

In the Spring Mountains, Thursday winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. High temperatures at Mount Charleston will range from 63 to 66.

Winds will be lighter on Friday, about 5 to 15 mph across most of Southern Nevada.

The weekend forecast has a high of 89 for Saturday and 93 for Sunday.

Another system will kick up winds late Sunday and there is a 20 percent chance of showers on Monday, Salmen said.