Windy, dry conditions bring fire warning for Southern Nevada

Dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph bring a red flag warning for much of Monday by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning signaling high fire danger for the entire region from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph bring a red flag warning for much of Monday by the National Weather Service.

Clark and Lincoln counties as well as the southern half of Nye County and southwestern Utah are included in the warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Humidity levels will drop to between 10 and 15 percent while winds from the southwest will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from to 30 to 40 mph.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, said the warning form the weather service.

The forecast high for Las Vegas on Monday is 98 degrees. The overnight low Tuesday morning will be 73.

Tuesday’s forecast high will dip to 93.

The daily highs in the valley are not expected to reach triple digits this week. Overnight lows will be in the 70s, says the weather service.