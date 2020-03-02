Windy Monday for Las Vegas Valley after overnight rain

Just over three-tenths of an inch of rain fell at McCarran International Airport in the overnight hours in the Las Vegas Valley.

As of 3:30 a.m., 0.32 inches of rain fell since Sunday evening. Some light rain was still possible in scattered spots before it ends Monday morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Lee Canyon saw an unofficial 4 inches of snow fall while Rainbow Canyon received 2 inches. No more accumulation was expected although some flurries were possible, Kryston said.

“The rain should all end by 10 a.m. and then it will shift south and east out of the valley,” she said. “We will have breezes from 20 to 25 from the north on Monday and 15 to 20 on Tuesday.”

Monday’s high will be about 65 with gusty winds possible, making it feel several degrees colder.

The rest of the work week is expected to be dry with a warming trend pushing the highs into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slippery valley roads

Law enforcement throughout Clark County reported multiple crashes on wet roadways Monday morning. They included multiple fender benders on area interstates including a crash on southbound Interstate 15 going to southbound U.S. Highway 95, I-15 north at Flamingo Road, U.S. 95 at Horizon Drive, and southbound U.S. 95 at Summerlin Parkway.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this story.