Windy start to week will end with warm Super Bowl weekend

It will be a breezy start to the work week in the Las Vegas Valley that likely will turn into a warm Super Bowl weekend.

WInds of 20 mph will blow through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, and early in the week before sunshine and warm temperatures prevail through Super Bowl Sunday. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

It will be a breezy start to the work week in the Las Vegas Valley that likely will turn into a warm Super Bowl weekend with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Wind gusts were reaching 20 mph with sustained winds of 10-15 mph Monday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

“The winds should pickup up a bit late in the morning before dying down after sunset,” Pierce said. “Another system will dive down through Las Vegas on Tuesday with more wind.”

Monday’s forecast high is 67 with an overnight low around 44. Tuesday will be about the same.

Pierce said no rain is expected this week as the front moves through.

“A high-pressure ridge will build west of us and temperatures will shoot well above normal,” Pierce said.

Skies will be sunny as high temperatures climb to an expected high of 72 on Saturday and 73 on Super Bowl Sunday.

The normal high temperature for early February is 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.