Windy weather continues Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley

A strong cold front moved through the Las Vegas Valley overnight, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Gusty winds will continue in the Las Vegas Valley through Thursday afternoon. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__raf)

McCarran International Airport reported wind gusts approaching 50 mph. As of 3:15 a.m., the top wind speed was 46 mph.

The conditions are likely to persist through much of Thursday afternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. A wind advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m.

“The front has pretty much pushed through,” Gorelow said. “The gusty conditions will stay with us most of the day.”

Cooler temperatures have arrived as well.

Thursday’s forecast for the valley calls for a high of 68 with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph possible.

The high winds apparently had not caused a problem with the electrical grid in the valley. As of 3:15 a.m., NV Energy reported about a dozen customers without power.

There were reports of some trees and tree limbs down on roads in the valley.

Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley will have winds of up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

Friday will remain cool with the high near 72, but winds will drop to the 5-15 mph range.

“It will warm up for a pretty nice weekend, but without the winds,” Gorelow said.

Saturday’s high will be 77 with Sunday’s forecast calling for highs in the low 80s.

Mount Charleston will see highs in the upper 50s this weekend.

