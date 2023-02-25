Winter weather travel advisory issued for several state routes

Travel on roads leading to Kyle and Lee Canyons could be “very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service said.

Travel on roads leading to Kyle and Lee Canyons could be “very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service said Saturday. (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)

A helicopter flys over the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning and travel alert early Saturday for some major roadways in parts of Southern Nevada and southeastern California until 4 a.m. Sunday.

“A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible,” the service reported.

“Snow accumulating on major roadways will result in dangerous driving conditions at times over the next 24 hours,” forecasters said.

The warning to motor vehicle drivers about snowfall extends to sections of Interstate 15, U.S. Highways 93 and 95 and State Routes 156, 157, 160 and 168.

Heavy snow is forecast, as much as 1 to 2 feet, and winds gusting up to 45 mph, in the Spring Mountains, the Sheep Range and Red Rock Canyon before tapering off early Sunday morning.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible on roads up to Kyle and Lee Canyons, as well as Highway 160 at Mountain Springs Summit,” according to the service

Driving on I-15 between Baker, California and Primm “will become very difficult,” especially over Mountain Pass, the service reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.