61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Winter weather travel advisory issued for several state routes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2023 - 10:57 am
 
Updated February 25, 2023 - 11:10 am
Travel on roads leading to Kyle and Lee Canyons could be “very difficult to impossible,” th ...
Travel on roads leading to Kyle and Lee Canyons could be “very difficult to impossible,” the National Weather Service said Saturday. (Courtesy of Lee Canyon)
A helicopter flys over the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, ...
A helicopter flys over the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a winter storm warning and travel alert early Saturday for some major roadways in parts of Southern Nevada and southeastern California until 4 a.m. Sunday.

“A winter storm warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible,” the service reported.

“Snow accumulating on major roadways will result in dangerous driving conditions at times over the next 24 hours,” forecasters said.

The warning to motor vehicle drivers about snowfall extends to sections of Interstate 15, U.S. Highways 93 and 95 and State Routes 156, 157, 160 and 168.

Heavy snow is forecast, as much as 1 to 2 feet, and winds gusting up to 45 mph, in the Spring Mountains, the Sheep Range and Red Rock Canyon before tapering off early Sunday morning.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible on roads up to Kyle and Lee Canyons, as well as Highway 160 at Mountain Springs Summit,” according to the service

Driving on I-15 between Baker, California and Primm “will become very difficult,” especially over Mountain Pass, the service reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
2
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
Las Vegas airport reducing tram service
3
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
4
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
5
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Medical flight crash in Northern Nevada kills 5
The Associated Press

Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday in Nevada, according to the air ambulance company.

More stories for you
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Las Vegas area sees some snow from late January storm
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Best time to shelter from storm: Saturday afternoon, evening
Best time to shelter from storm: Saturday afternoon, evening