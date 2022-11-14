Woman, 28, dies after Porsche struck her motorcycle in southwest Las Vegas

The crash happened Sunday morning on West Russell Road at South Torrey Pines Drive.

Las Vegas police unit (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 28-year-old woman who was riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday morning when a Porsche driven by a 70-year-old woman turned into her path, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that the woman was riding a Suzuki GSX-R750 east on Russell Road approaching Torrey Pines Drive at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

A Porsche Carrera heading west on Russell Road, also approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive, then made a left turn, “crossing the path of travel of the Suzuki,” police said.

The front of the motorcycle hit the front of the Porsche.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead the scene. Her identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

The driver of the Porsche, identified by police as Sheridan Beaulieu, 70, of Las Vegas, stayed at the scene of the crash and showed no signs of being impairment, police said. She wasn’t injured.

The death of the motorcyclist is the 131st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2022, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

