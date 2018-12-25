Woman dead, teen critically hurt in North Las Vegas crash

A woman was killed and a teenager was in critical condition Monday following a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas.

At about 12:30 p.m., a black two-door vehicle eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Palmer Street, struck a silver four-door vehicle that was westbound on Lake Mead and waiting to make a left turn, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The black vehicle impacted the passenger side of the silver vehicle, ejecting an adult female passenger from the silver vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 13-year-old passenger of the silver vehicle was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition but was expected to survive, Leavitt said. The drivers in both vehicles sustained minor injuries, police said.

Though impairment wasn’t suspected, blood tests were administered on the driver of the black vehicle, police said.

