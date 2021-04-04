77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Woman dies after being hit by car in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2021 - 9:16 am
 
Updated April 4, 2021 - 10:27 am
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died after being hit by a car Saturday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., police were sent to the area of Centennial Parkway and Revere Street after receiving a report of a collision, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

A woman driving a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the median lane of Centennial and left the car to walk toward the sidewalk, he said. Another car going east on Centennial hit the woman, who died at the scene, Cuevas said.

The woman driving the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, he said. Cuevas said police do not suspect the driver was impaired. She was not arrested, he said.

The pedestrian’s name will be released after relatives are notified of her death.

North Las Vegas police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
2
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
3
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
4
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
5
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
James Smith sings alongside the Las Vegas Mass Choir at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service ...
Palm Eastern Mortuary hosts annual Easter sunrise service
RJ

“It was important to us to offer this service after what has been a long and stressful year for everyone,” said Glenn Abercrombie, general manager of Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.