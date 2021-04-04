Woman dies after being hit by car in North Las Vegas

The woman’s name will be released after her relatives are notified of her death.

A woman died after being hit by a car Saturday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., police were sent to the area of Centennial Parkway and Revere Street after receiving a report of a collision, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

A woman driving a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the median lane of Centennial and left the car to walk toward the sidewalk, he said. Another car going east on Centennial hit the woman, who died at the scene, Cuevas said.

The woman driving the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, he said. Cuevas said police do not suspect the driver was impaired. She was not arrested, he said.

The pedestrian’s name will be released after relatives are notified of her death.

North Las Vegas police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

