Woman dies after car strikes palm tree in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 34-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed when her Mustang struck a palm tree in central Las Vegas late Tuesday.

The woman lost control of her blue 2003 Ford Mustang shortly after 11:20 p.m. as she traveled north on Howard Hughes Parkway north of Corporate Drive, according to a preliminary crash report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Mustang left the road as it failed to negotiate a curve and the left side of the car struck a mature palm tree.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but died from her injuries, becoming the 16th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity and cause of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.