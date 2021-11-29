Woman dies after crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in scooter

Officers responded to a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue at around 5 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Sunday night after trying to cross Las Vegas Boulevard with an “electronic mobility scooter,” Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to a crash near the south end of the valley at Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue at around 5 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The woman in the scooter had been struck by a vehicle, Boxler said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Impairment was not suspected, Boxler said.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions at Agate Avenue while police investigated.

No other information was immediately provided.

