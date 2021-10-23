Woman dies after southwest Las Vegas crash

An 88-year-old woman died this week following a crash in southwest Las Vegas, police announced Saturday.

Officers were called at 2:57 p.m. Monday to West Flamingo Road near South Fort Apache Road after a report of an injury crash, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe an 84-year-old man driving a 2019 Honda Accord pulled out of a private driveway and collided with a 2010 BMW 3 series driven by a 31-year-old woman. The passenger in the Honda, the 88-year-old woman, was hospitalized.

She died that day at University Medical Center, police said.

The woman’s name, as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

