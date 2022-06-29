Woman dies days after being struck by car in central Las Vegas

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. Saturday on Charleston Boulevard near Decatur Boulevard, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 79-year-old woman injured when she was struck by a car on a central Las Vegas sidewalk Saturday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Charleston Boulevard near Decatur Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was walking near a private drive when a Kia Amanti that was pulling out hit her, police said.

The Kia’s motorist, a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman, “failed to yield the right of way,” police said, adding that she remained at the scene and was not impaired. It was not immediately clear if she was cited.

Police said the pedestrian died at University Medical Center.

The woman is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

