107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Woman dies more than 2 months after east Las Vegas Valley crash

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
A woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun while crossing the street on a hot afte ...
Here’s how many people have died in the Las Vegas heat this year
Debris scatters over the side of the road after a crash on Buffalo and Vegas Drive on Thursday, ...
Suspect accused of plowing into bus stop, injuring pedestrian appears in court
A slots player won $1,064,095 on the $1 Million Dragon Link at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The ...
$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Gov. Joe Lombardo talks to the Review-Journal at his Las Vegas office Monday, March 24, 2025. ( ...
The DOJ declares Nevada as a ‘sanctuary’ for undocumented immigrants
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2025 - 3:08 pm
 

An 82-year-0ld woman injured in an April 3 multi-car crash has died, according to the Metropolitcan Police Department.

The woman, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2025 Toyota RAV4 involved in a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Visa Flora Way.

A Metro report said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m., when a 2014 Fiat 500 failed to yield to cross traffic and turned left into the path of the Toyota and a 2025 Honda Civic heading south on Nellis Boulevard. The Toyota struck the driver’s side of the Fiat, which then struck the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the Fiat as well as the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Sunrise Hospital, according to Metro. The Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro that the passenger of the Toyota died on June 19 as a result of her injuries, the department reports.

Because the death occurred beyond the 30-day reportable limit, the woman’s death will not be counted as a fatality within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to Metro.

Metro said the department does not suspect impairment and the driver of the Fiat remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip is seen from Lone Mountain and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on July 27, 202 ...
How to protect yourself from the bad air caused by wildfires
By Caleigh Wells Associated Press

When wildfires burn, the smoke can travel long distances and degrade air quality far away, which presents risks for those breathing it. Here’s what to know about taking precautions against poor air quality due to wildfires.

MORE STORIES