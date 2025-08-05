Woman dies more than 2 months after east Las Vegas Valley crash

Here’s how many people have died in the Las Vegas heat this year

An 82-year-0ld woman injured in an April 3 multi-car crash has died, according to the Metropolitcan Police Department.

The woman, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2025 Toyota RAV4 involved in a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Visa Flora Way.

A Metro report said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m., when a 2014 Fiat 500 failed to yield to cross traffic and turned left into the path of the Toyota and a 2025 Honda Civic heading south on Nellis Boulevard. The Toyota struck the driver’s side of the Fiat, which then struck the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the Fiat as well as the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Sunrise Hospital, according to Metro. The Clark County coroner’s office notified Metro that the passenger of the Toyota died on June 19 as a result of her injuries, the department reports.

Because the death occurred beyond the 30-day reportable limit, the woman’s death will not be counted as a fatality within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to Metro.

Metro said the department does not suspect impairment and the driver of the Fiat remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

