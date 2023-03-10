60°F
Local

Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 9:23 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas Thursday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was crossing the street on Englestad Street across West Lake Mead Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle. She died at the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

He said it was unknown if the woman was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The vehicle remained on scene. Speed and impairment were not suspected to be factors in the crash, according to Thomas.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

