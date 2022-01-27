Woman in ‘extremely critical’ condition after Las Vegas mobile home fire

Las Vegas police homicide responded to a fire at a mobile home that injured two people.

Las Vegas police at the scene of a mobile home fire on South Mojave Road on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Three people were taken to the hospital with one on "extremely critical" condition, police said. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke and flames coming from a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Mojave Road on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Submitted anonymously)

A woman was critically injured and two others were hospitalized Wednesday in an eastern Las Vegas mobile home after someone set fire to a bed, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at 4:10 p.m. and saw a trailer at Echo Park, 1322 South Mojave Road, fully engulfed in flames.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit also responded to the blaze.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a woman in her late 30s or early 40s was in “extremely critical” condition with burns on nearly 100 percent of her body. The woman had not been identified as of late Wednesday.

At least four people were in the bedroom of the home, which was completely destroyed, and three of them were in a quarrel, according to Spencer. Firefighters also saw people involved in a fist fight outside of the trailer.

“At some point, one of those three lit the bed on fire,” Spencer said.

The badly burned woman was taken to University Medical Center, he said, while two other people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“Everybody who was in the trailer is either at the hospital or in custody,” Spencer said, adding that authorities could pursue charges against anyone tied to starting the fire.

He said police were still determining who started the fire and that a couple people who live in the trailer are speaking with investigators.

A neighboring trailer was damaged as well, Spencer said.

Residents said the park with about 80 homes was mostly occupied by seniors.

A man who said he has lived at the park for nine years but declined to give his name said he watched a neighbor pour water onto the body of the burned woman.

