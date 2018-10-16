Woman injured in hit-and-run in northeast Las Vegas

A woman was injured after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in the northeast valley.

Gowan Road is blocked off while police investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred late Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was injured after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in the northeast valley.

Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash about 11:45 p.m. on Gowan Road near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

Officers and medical personnel found a woman suffering life-threatening injuries. She was hospitalized and remains in critical condition, Sims said.

Police located a possible suspect vehicle in the area, Sims said, but as of 5 a.m. the investigation was still ongoing.

Due to the extent of the woman’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

Gowan is blocked off from Nellis to Lamont Street while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Gowan Road and Nellis Boulevard, las vegas, nv