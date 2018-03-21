Woman killed in 2-car crash in southeast Las Vegas ID’d

Jien Jasmin Chavez Perez, 28, died after her Honda rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Pecos and Russell roads, police said.

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Her death was the 24th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

