Local

Woman killed in 2-car crash in southeast Las Vegas ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2018 - 4:55 pm
 

The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jien Jasmin Chavez Perez, 28, died after her Honda rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Pecos and Russell roads, police said.

Her death was the 24th traffic-related death in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like