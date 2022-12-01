Woman on scooter killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

The crash occurred near Belmont Street and East Dillon Avenue around 6 p.m.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman riding a moped was killed in a crash in North Las Vegas Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. near Belmont Street and East Dillon Avenue. A truck struck a moped and fled the scene, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police said the driver of the moped, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene. A man in his 40s who was a passenger on on the moped was taken to University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information can call 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

No further information was available.

