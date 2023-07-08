Woman reported lost near Nellis Dunes confirmed dead

Police were notified at 2:36 p.m. about an individual who was lost in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

FILE - Nellis Dunes in Las Vegas near the Apex exit on Interstate 15 is seen on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who was reported as lost Saturday afternoon near the Nellis Dunes area in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been confirmed dead, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were notified at 2:36 p.m. about a woman who was lost and then described as sick or injured near the end of the 10500 block of Clark Petersen Boulevard, off of Interstate 15, south of Apex, police spokesman Officer Luis Vidal said.

The unidentified woman was later located in the rural area but was unresponsive, Vidal said.

A police helicopter was dispatched to the area and the coroner was advised.

