Local

Women found dead at Valley of Fire identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 11:20 am
 
Bighorn sheep roam the land at Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identifed two women found dead at Valley of Fire State Park this weekend.

They were Jessica Rhodes, 34, and Diana Matienzo Rivera, 29, both of Las Vegas.

The cause of their deaths had not yet been determined, the coroner’s office said.

Nevada State Park Police were asked to do a welfare check at 2:50 p.m. Saturday after two people did not return after going out on the hiking trails Saturday morning.

Park police found a woman dead on the trail, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Metro’s search and rescue team responded and found a second woman dead in a canyon.

An excessive heat warning was in effect for most of Southern Nevada through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature as of 6 p.m. in nearby Overton was 117 degrees.

Last week, a 71-year-old man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park.

On Monday, a 59-year-old man and two children, ages 3 and 4, were found in a desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street in Henderson after a missing person report, Henderson police said Tuesday. All three were in critical condition from possible heat exhaustion, police said Monday.

In that case, Brian Laugeson faces two counts of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

