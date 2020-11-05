61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local

Worker hit in construction zone, avoids serious injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 5:42 am
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 7:27 am

A construction worker avoided serious injury after being struck by a vehicle in a construction zone early Thursday in east Las Vegas.

The man was working at the intersection of Lamb and Charleston boulevards when he was hit about 4:40 a.m.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said “the victim refused medical attention.”

“He is walking around on his own,” Swanbeck added.

The driver who struck the man was not suspected of impairment, Swanbeck said. A traffic patrol officer was observed at the scene investigating the crash.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race
3
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Biden big favorite in Nevada, now -999 over Trump
ELECTION BETTING BLOG: Biden big favorite in Nevada, now -999 over Trump
4
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson killed 3 people, including boy
Police: Man shot by officers in Henderson killed 3 people, including boy
5
Democrats gained ground in Senate, but delays expected
Democrats gained ground in Senate, but delays expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Passengers get off and on the bus at the Bonneville Transit Center in Las Vegas in this April 1 ...
Vets ride RTC buses for free on Veterans Day
By / RJ

All active military service members and veterans will receive free rides on Regional Transportation Commission buses between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11.