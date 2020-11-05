Worker hit in construction zone, avoids serious injury
A construction worker avoided serious injury after being struck by a vehicle in a construction zone early Thursday in east Las Vegas.
The man was working at the intersection of Lamb and Charleston boulevards when he was hit about 4:40 a.m.
Las Vegas police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said “the victim refused medical attention.”
“He is walking around on his own,” Swanbeck added.
The driver who struck the man was not suspected of impairment, Swanbeck said. A traffic patrol officer was observed at the scene investigating the crash.
