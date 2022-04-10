‘World’s largest bounce house’ tour visits North Las Vegas

The Guinness-certified world’s largest bounce house made a stop in North Las Vegas this weekend.

Kids bounce within the Air Space Castle attraction at the Big Bounce America 2022 tour at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

London Caseman, 9, of Las Vegas leaps into a ball pit in the Air Space Spaceman attraction at the Big Bounce America 2022 tour at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Big Bounce America 2022 tour runs through the weekend at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Guinness-certified world’s largest bounce house made a stop in North Las Vegas this weekend.

The 16,000-square-foot bounce house, part of Big Bounce America 2022, was inflated Friday at Craig Ranch Regional Park at 851 Lane Mountain Road. The attractions will be open through Sunday.

“Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions,” stated a new release from the company. “A 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House, the Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, the incredible 900 plus foot long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSpace.”