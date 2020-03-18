YMCA unveils child care program for doctors’, first responders’ kids

YMCA of Southern Nevada will kick off a new child care program on Thursday.

Kids enjoy a free meal sponsored by Three Square June 29, 2010, at the Summer Food Service Program kickoff event at YMCA of Southern Nevada, 4141 Meadows Lane. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Jeff Mosier) SPECIAL TO VIEW ALL-SQUARE-JUN14 Caption...

The YMCA of Southern Nevada is unveiling a program that will use its currently empty facilities to house child care activities for children of medical professionals and first responders.

Mike Lubbe, president and CEO, said the program will serve the children of medical providers, as well as police, fire, military and emergency personnel who may be working overtime or extended shifts while their children are home because of school closings.

“They need, in order for them to go to work and provide these essential services, (child) care,” Lubbe said.

On Monday, the YMCA closed its four facilities as a precautionary measure. The program will begin Thursday at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA on Meadows Lane and, if warranted, expand to other YMCA locations.

The child care program will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and be aimed at children ages 3 to 12, Lubbe said. Programming would be similar to the Y’s other “school’s out” after-school and summer programming, “but we’re not, at this time, opening it to the general public.”

Another difference is that activities will conform to social distancing guidelines. “You’re dealing with smaller groups,” Lubbe said. “That six-foot rule, that’s the kind of thing we can do with larger buildings like ours. We don’t have the public coming in now, and some of these buildings are 70,000 square feet so you can divide and conquer, so to speak.”

The program will include meals, “and balance between some academic work and other activities, again keeping in mind … keeping kids a little more separate,” Lubbe said.

The cost hasn’t been determined as of Tuesday, Lubbe said, but “there will be a fee, just to meet our staffing costs.”