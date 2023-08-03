80°F
Local

York Fire nearly two-thirds contained; authorities prep for dry weather

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
A grass rig navigates along the thousands of yuccas and Joshua trees burnt about the desert as firefighters work to contain the York Fire along Ivanpah Road within the Mojave National Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Spot fires linger among burnt yuccas and Joshua trees as firefighters work to contain the York Fire along Ivanpah Road within the Mojave National Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Firefighters had contained nearly two-thirds of the York Fire as of Thursday morning.

InciWeb, a federal emergency management website, showed 63 percent containment of the 94,000-acre blaze.

The fire started around noon Friday in the Mojave National Preserve and crossed into Clark County at the California border Sunday. Monsoonal rain aided firefighters in battling the flames Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service and National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday night, only about one-third of the fire was contained. The cause remained unknown.

Authorities posted to InciWeb that they planned to fully contain the fire by Aug. 14, and they anticipated the wind would move any further flames to the northeast.

Dry conditions were expected through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

