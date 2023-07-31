York fire slows but reaches 77K acres

The York fire had expanded to 77,000 acres Monday morning, though officials said it was spreading slower.

Fire activity picks up Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the York Fire. (Mojave National Preserve via Facebook)

The York fire had expanded to 77,000 acres Monday morning, burning south of Las Vegas, though officials said the spread was slowing.

In an update posted Monday morning on InciWeb, an incident information management system, authorities said firefighters would focus on containment and suppression throughout the day.

“Firefighters saw minimal fire activity last night, along with some precipitation,” the update read. “This means the fire’s intensity and spread were relatively low, which could help in their containment efforts and reducing the risk to property and lives.”

The fire started in the Mojave National Preserve in California around noon on Friday.

Communication, movement and support from planes flying over the fire was limited Monday morning due to visibility of a mile or less in some areas of the fire, authorities wrote. Authorities did not say if it had been contained at all as of Monday.

The fire crossed into Clark County on Sunday, after days of orange haze across the Las Vegas valley. Evacuations had not been announced for Nipton and Searchlight as of Monday morning.

“As always, it’s important to stay updated on official information and follow safety instructions given by local authorities,” the update read. “If you’re in the vicinity of the fire, please take necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.”

In the Mohave and Castle mountains, Ivanpah and Hart Mine roads, and Walking Box Ranch were closed. Local campgrounds, including Hole-in-the-Wall, Mid Hills and Black Canyon Group and Equestrian Campground also were closed.

Clark County was expected to post updates on their Twitter account for residents affected on the Nevada side.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.