108°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Zicari, Las Vegas’ last known D-Day veteran, dies at age 102

World War II veteran Onofrio "No-No" Zicari places his hand over his heart during the ...
World War II veteran Onofrio "No-No" Zicari places his hand over his heart during the pledge of allegiance before receiving the French Legion of Honor Medal, for his WWII service in France, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Onofrio Zicari
Onofrio Zicari
More Stories
Evelyn R., a visitor from Stockton, California, hit a $1,008,054 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune ...
$1M slots jackpot hits at off-Las Vegas Strip casino
Shawn Davis, known as “Chef Big Shake,” pictured in an undated photo. (Courtesy Milan's Legal)
‘Shark Tank’ chef says Henderson bank employee discriminated against him
The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Aug. 26, 2022. Veterans who lived in Hende ...
Henderson accepting applications for additions to Veterans Memorial Wall
Las Vegas may see 110 again as extreme heat persists
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 3:17 pm
 

The last known D-Day invasion veteran in Las Vegas has died.

According to a social media post by the city of Las Vegas, Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, 102, has passed away.

A Purple Heart recipient, Zicari was just 21 when he and his comrades were called upon to storm France’s Normandy coast on D-Day — June 6, 1944 — during World War II.

He returned to Normandy in 2019 for the 75th commemoration of the battle, and again last year for the 80th commemoration.

Before making the trip in 2024, Zicari told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “the good Lord is keeping me alive for a reason.”

In 2021, Zicari received a Purple Heart. A devoted Catholic, Zicari said publicly that his company’s priest helped him get through the ugliness of the war.

The city’s post on the social media platform X noted that Zicari “leaves a proud legacy of protecting our nation and our freedoms.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES