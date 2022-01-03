45°F
Zion National Park to hold Angels Landing permit lottery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 11:14 am
 
A line of hikers climbs up to Angels Landing at Zion National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A line of hikers climbs up to Angels Landing at Zion National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Is a trip to Angels Landing in Zion National Park part of your 2022 bucket list?

You’ll have to get a little lucky to land a permit. Now through Jan. 20, you can apply for a permit to hike at Angels Landing between April 1 and May 31. Applicants will choose up to seven preferences of different days and times or ranges of days and times to hike. The ranked choices will be entered into the lottery. Results will be emailed on Jan. 25 to every applicant.

If you do not win a permit, you can apply again in a different lottery the day before your planned hike. The cost is $6 per application for a permit for up to six people. If you win the seasonal lottery, the cost for the permit is $3 per person listed on the permit.

If you plan to visit on or after June 1, there will be a different seasonal lottery later in the year.

You can apply for the seasonal lottery here.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

