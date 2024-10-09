2 undefeated high school football teams face tough tests this week

The only two remaining undefeated teams in Southern Nevada high school football will have a tough time keeping their records perfect this week.

The Crusaders (6-0, 3-0 5A Division III Southern League) are coming off a bye week and sit atop a competitive league.

Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford said his team’s perfect start hasn’t been without adversity. He’s fully aware of the challenge the Crusaders, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, face Thursday night when they host No. 6 Legacy (5-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Every game, we’ve felt like we’ve had a lot of work to do to get better,” Sanford said. “We’re at the point now where we are playing the best team of our season so far in Legacy. That’s a big challenge for us.”

The winner of Thursday’s game will put themselves in position to secure a league title, along with a No. 1 seed and a bye in the Southern League playoffs.

It’s also not the only marquee matchup on this week’s slate. In Class 5A Division I, No. 2 Arbor View (6-0, 3-0) hosts top-ranked Bishop Gorman (5-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

‘Be at our best’

For Faith Lutheran, a win against Legacy, the defending 5A Division III state champion, would be a key step toward getting back to the 5A Division II state title game.

The Crusaders shared league title honors with Foothill and Basic last season but were given the No. 3 seed for the playoffs on a tiebreaker. They managed to roll through the postseason and get to the state title game, but they fell 40-21 to Bishop Manogue.

“Ending the season as we did was a combination of two things,” Sanford said. “It was exciting to get there, but it was really disappointing to lose. That has been a motivator in the offseason. Now that we’re in the middle of the season, it’s not about anything down the road.”

One of Faith Lutheran’s notable returners this year is running back Cale Breslin, who is committed to BYU. The senior has seven rushing touchdowns and is averaging 93 yards per game despite sitting out the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury.

Breslin is “a really good player, really good runner and he’s gotten faster each year,” Sanford said.

The Crusaders also brought back quarterback Alex Rogers, who has 13 touchdown passes and just one interception this season. Sanford said Rogers has shown an improved ability to extend plays this year while still taking care of the football.

Legacy will give Faith Lutheran’s defense a test. The Crusaders have allowed 11.7 points per game, but they’ll face a Longhorns offense that’s coming off a 43-14 drumming of Shadow Ridge last week.

Among the handful of returners from Legacy’s title-winning team last season is two-way standout Dominic Oliver. The senior is tied for the state lead with seven interceptions on defense and has 11 touchdown receptions on offense.

“They are very athletic, they have speed,” Sanford said. “We’ve got to be at our best. … Our defense needs to rise up. It’s going to be hard to stop them, but hopefully we’ll slow them down.”

Gorman challenge

Few teams in the country have been able to tackle the challenge Arbor View faces Thursday against Gorman. The Gaels, ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps, have shut out both of their local opponents so far.

The Aggies may at least have the best offense a Southern Nevada team has thrown at Gorman in recent years. Sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher has 21 touchdown passes and leads the state with 1,925 passing yards. His weapons include sophomore tight end Zac Fares, who has scholarship offers from Michigan, Washington and Wisconsin.

Thursday might just a preview of things to come. The Aggies, if they reach their first state title game, will likely face the Gaels again at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 26.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.