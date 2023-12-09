Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman celebrates tight end Elija Lofton’s (9) touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

First Team

Offense

QB — Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The 5A Division I offensive MVP completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards and 35 touchdowns with no interceptions for the state champion.

QB — Mason Dew, Foothill — The 5A Division II offensive MVP led the state with 3,404 passing yards and threw 42 touchdowns.

RB — Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran — Rushed for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

RB — Evan Cannon, Shadow Ridge — The first-team All-5A Division I fullback rushed for 1,335 yards and six touchdowns.

RB — Isaiah Lauofo, Liberty — Rushed for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

RB — Devon Rice, Bishop Gorman — The Hawaii commit averaged 11.1 yard per run and had 10 rushing touchdowns for the state champion.

WR — Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman — The Arizona commit had 1,051 receiving yards and caught 13 touchdowns for the 5A Division I state champion.

WR — Tarrell Mack-Lovely, Foothill — Averaged 17.1 yards per catch with 1,011 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

WR — Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman — Averaged 26.1 yards per reception and caught eight touchdowns for the 5A Division I state champion.

WR — Jayden Robertson, Liberty — Hauled in 13 touchdown catches with 972 receiving yards and averaged 117.4 all-purpose yards for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

ATH — Coen Coloma, Shadow Ridge — The first-team All-5A D1 athlete rushed for 20 touchdowns and 938 yards.

ATH — Elija Lofton, Bishop Gorman — The Miami commit caught 10 touchdowns, rushed for nine and had a touchdown pass for the 5A Division I state champion.

OL — Luke Abbott, Foothill — Helped anchor the O-line for an offense that averaged 33.5 points and 394.4 yards per game.

OL — SJ Alofaituli, Bishop Gorman — Helped block for an offense that averaged 431 yards and over 49 points per game for the 5A Division I state champion.

OL — George Dragovich, Liberty — Helped block for an offense that averaged 307.6 yards per game for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

OL — Alai Kalaniuvalu, Bishop Gorman — Anchored the O-line for an offense that averaged 431 yards per game for the 5A Division I state champion.

OL — Mike Travis, Liberty — Helped block for an offense that averaged 307.6 yards per game for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

OL — Doug Utu, Bishop Gorman — Helped block for an offense that averaged over 49 points per game for the 5A Division I state champion.

Coach of the Year

Brent Browner, Bishop Gorman — The 5A Division I coach of the year guided the Gaels to a 12-0 record, the Class 5A Division I state title and likely the program’s fourth mythical national championship.

Defense

DL — Jayland McGlothen, Silverado — The 5A Division I defensive MVP had 12 sacks and had 72 tackles, 21 for loss.

DL — Sione Motuapuaka, Bishop Gorman — Had 55 tackles, 10 for loss, and four sacks for the 5A Division I state champion.

DL — Antoine Taylor, Basic — The 5A Division II Southern League defensive MVP had 65 tackles and seven sacks for the league regular-season champion.

DL — Herbert Ware, Green Valley — Led the state with 13 sacks and had 53 tackles, 14 for loss.

DL — Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman — Had a team-high 96 tackles, 24 for loss and 10 sacks for the 5A Division I state champion.

DL — Enius Young, Shadow Ridge — The first-team All-5A Division I defensive end had 41 tackles and nine for loss.

LB — Jae Beasley, Liberty — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 39 tackles for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

LB — Charles Correa, Bishop Gorman — The UNLV commit had 79 tackles, 14 for loss and four sacks for the 5A Division I state champion.

LB — Nick Duffy, Faith Lutheran — Recorded the second-most tackles in the state (167), with 24 for loss and had four sacks for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

LB — James Hadley Jr., Shadow Ridge — Led the Mustangs with 88 tackles, six for loss, and had two sacks.

LB — Andre Porter, Liberty — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 33 tackles for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

LB — Christian Thatcher, Arbor View — The first-team All-5A Division I selection led the Aggies with 95 tackles.

DB — JJ Buchanan, Coronado — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 35 tackles and four interceptions.

DB — Sean Craig, Liberty — The first-team All-5A Division I selection helped lead the secondary of a defense that allowed 19.7 points per game.

DB — Trey Glasper, Green Valley — Had six interceptions, 41 tackles and caught seven touchdown passes as a receiver.

DB — Damari Washington, Desert Pines — The first-team All-5A Division I selection was the Jaguars’ top defender.

DB — Zuri Whiters, Basic — Had 57 tackles, six interceptions and caught six touchdowns as a receiver for the Division II Southern League regular-season champion.

K/P — Caden Chittenden, Faith Lutheran — The state record-holder for most made field goals led the state with 17 makes, with a long of 57 yards, and 93 points.

Second Team

Offense

QB — Jerry Meyer, Lake Mead Academy — The 2A Southern League MVP set a new state record with 58 touchdown passes and was fourth with 2,711 passing yards for the 2A state champion.

QB — Victor Plotnikov, Centennial — The 4A Desert League offensive MVP was second in the state with 2,894 yards and threw 40 touchdowns for the 4A state champion.

RB — Auhsoj Cunningham, Sunrise Mountain — Was fifth in the state with 1,512 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for the 4A state runner-up.

RB — Malachi Johnson, Somerset-Losee — Was second in the state with 2,052 rushing yards and had 25 touchdowns.

RB — Micah Kaapana, Bishop Gorman — The Michigan commit rushed for 732 yards and nine touchdowns for the 5A Division I state champion.

RB — Damien Nevil, SLAM Academy — The 3A Southern League MVP rushed for 1,820 yards and 25 touchdowns for the 3A state runner-up.

WR — Chase Otteson, Virgin Valley — Was second in the state with 1,066 receiving yards, caught 12 touchdowns and averaged 113.6 all-purpose yards.

WR — Antonio Spann, Lake Mead Academy — The 2A state offensive player of the year had 864 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns for the 2A state champion.

WR — Ethan Stubbs, Foothill — Averaged 15.8 yards per reception with 776 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

WR — Jayden Williams, Arbor View — Averaged 106.7 receiving yards and caught eight touchdowns in seven games played.

ATH — Furious Hoskins, Palo Verde — Scored 13 total touchdowns, averaged 85.5 receiving yards per game and added 19 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

ATH — Dominic Oliver, Legacy — Caught eight touchdown passes with 786 receiving yards, added a rushing touchdown and had 16 tackles and an interception on defense.

OL — James Edmonds, Legacy — Was a first-team All-5A Division III linemen for the state champion, which averaged 320.8 yards per game.

OL — Alexander Inoke, Centennial — Helped block for an offense that averaged 371.3 yards and 38.3 points per game for the 4A state champion.

OL — Jackson Perkins, Faith Lutheran— Was the top linemen for the 5A Division II state runner-up that averaged 309.7 yards per game.

OL — Gerald Rock, Shadow Ridge — The center helped lead an offensive line for an attack that averaged 268.9 rushing yards per game.

OL — Alexander Ruggeroli, Bishop Gorman — Helped block for an offense that averaged 431 yards and over 49 points per game for the 5A Division I state champion.

OL — Bryce Simpkins, Somerset-Losee — Was the top lineman for an offense that averaged 355 rushing yards per game.

Defense

DL — Genesis Ali, Sierra Vista — Was third in the state with 11 sacks and had 43 tackles, 11 for loss.

DL — Aaron Coverdell, Shadow Ridge — Led the Mustangs with nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss, with 48 total tackles.

DL — Sean Fuentes, Somerset-Losee — Had 10 sacks and 54 total tackles, 16 for loss.

DL — Ali Kamara, Centennial — Led the 4A state champion with 7.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss with 67 total tackles.

DL — Steve Manuma, Desert Pines — Led the Jaguars with nine sacks and added 36 tackles.

DL — Clayton McCarrell, Faith Lutheran — Had 72 tackles, 20 for loss, and eight sacks for the 5A Division II state runner-up.

LB — Cole Keith, Faith Lutheran — Was fourth in the state with 142 tackles, 23 for loss, and led the 5A Division II state runner-up with nine sacks.

LB — Tamatoa Gaoteote, Bishop Gorman — Had 84 tackles, seven for loss, for the 5A Division I state champion.

LB — Jordan Hales, Arbor View — Had 66 tackles, six for loss, with a sack and an interception.

LB — Saione Inoke, Centennial — Led the 4A state champion with 119 tackles and had two interceptions and a sack.

LB — Martel Mckenzie, Legacy — The 5A Division III defensive MVP had 112 tackles, 13 for loss, for the state champion.

LB — Kahekili Paaoao, Liberty — Had 40 tackles for the 5A Division I state runner-up.

DB — Jahmali Brown, Arbor View — The first-team All-5A Division I selection had 24 tackles.

DB — Marco Coleman, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A Division I selection helped anchor a defense that allowed 15.4 points per game.

DB — Ty Hanley, Centennial — Tied for the state lead with seven interceptions and added 85 tackles and 11 total touchdowns on offense.

DB — Armando Lewis, Canyon Springs — The first-team All-4A Mountain League cornerback helped anchor a defense that allowed 7.7 points per game.

DB — Chysten Tabangcura, SLAM Academy — Tied for the state lead with seven interceptions and had 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups, with 767 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on offense.

K/P — Jeau Vinatieri, Arbor View — The first-team All-5A Division I punter made all 25 PATs and made four field goals.

Honorable Mention

Jacob Abbott, Sunrise Mountain

Angelo Ahern, Centennial

Mitch Bailes, Faith Lutheran

William Barker, Foothill

Jacob Beza, Lake Mead Academy

Gavin Blondeaux, Green Valley

Greg Burrell, Desert Pines

Ben Byington, Green Valley

Cedric Cade, Palo Verde

Peyton Caldwell, Liberty

Aidan Crawford, Legacy

Gunner Cortez, Virgin Valley

Kieran Daniel, Somerset-Losee

Gabe Delgado, SLAM Academy

Avant Gates, Foothill

Jonathon Gomez, Legacy

Gage Hopkinson, Boulder City

Jabari Jackson, Chaparral

Treyshaun Jackson, Desert Pines

Phoenix Jennings, Legacy

Bryant Johnson, Palo Verde

Degan Jones, Moapa Valley

Cade Keith, Faith Lutheran

Travis Kenzevich, Foothill

Aiden Krause, Coronado

Eliah Logo, Liberty

Tipisone Manu, Spring Valley

Shandon Matheson, Moapa Valley

Massiah Mingo, Desert Pines

Ryan Murphy, Shadow Ridge

Peyton Parnell, Mojave

Timothy Randolph, Del Sol

Gracie Rhodes, Lake Mead Academy

Kion Thomas, Canyon Springs

Alex Tuimaualuga, Bonanza

Anthony Vega, Basic

Jamarion Whitson, Shadow Ridge

Jaeshawn West, Eldorado

Reese Womble, SLAM Academy

Boston Wren, Basic

Zach Young, Lake Mead Academy

