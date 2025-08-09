2025 high school football preview: Gorman, Arbor View top revamped 5A

Bishop Gorman and Arbor View are the teams to beat in the Class 5A Southern Region. Here’s a breakdown of all 5A football teams heading into the season.

Faith Lutheran fast safety Gavin Day (12) pushes Basic wide receiver Zuri Whiters (23) out of bounds during the second half of a high school football game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert League

Bishop Gorman Gaels

Coach: Brent Browner (50-3, entering sixth season)

2024 record: 11-1

Playoffs: Won 5A Division I state title over Arbor View

Breakdown: The divisions and playoff format have changed, but Bishop Gorman is still the overwhelming favorite to once again reign supreme in Nevada. The Gaels will likely roll to the division title and qualify for the new Open Division playoffs for the top four 5A Southern teams. Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps in the publications’ preseason polls, will also look to win a fifth mythical national championship. The Gaels have a showdown with No. 1 Mater Dei on Sept. 19 at Fertitta Field. Gorman returns nine starters on defense, led by Oregon commit Jett Washington and four-star recruit Hayden Stepp in the secondary. Arizona commit Prince Williams, last year’s 5A Division I defensive MVP, will lead the defensive line. Quarterback Maika Eugenio, a Hawaii commit, returns to lead Gorman’s offense after throwing for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior last season. Three-star wide receiver Kaina Watson and three-star running back Terrance Grant Jr. are two of the Gaels’ top returning skill position players. Gorman will have to replace a stout offensive line that had six players sign with Division I colleges. It will have a young group primarily filled with sophomores up front.

Centennial Bulldogs

Coach: DJ Campbell (18-6, entering third season)

2024 record: 7-5

Playoffs: Won 5A Division III state title over Galena

Breakdown: Centennial overcame a slow start last season to win the state title, its second straight after winning the 4A crown in 2023. The Bulldogs bring back 24 players. Campbell said that experience will be key because the team cannot afford to stumble out of the gates again. Among Centennial’s returners is junior wide receiver Jayden Thomas, a three-star recruit who caught nine TD passes last season. Weber State commit Jordan Bostick should also contribute at wide receiver. The Bulldogs’ stout offensive line will be led by three-star junior Randle Pollard and Laseth Bryant. Three-star defensive back Maxwell Miles and defensive tackle Robert Smith will help on defense.

Losee Lions

Coach: Eugene Bousley (entering first season)

2024 record: 10-3

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League title game to Mojave

Breakdown: Losee is making the jump to 5A under a new coach after reaching the league title game in 4A the past two seasons. The Lions will lean on running back Kieran Daniel, who had 1,446 rushing yards and 22 total TDs as a junior last year. They also return Phazon Hardwick, who ran for 1,060 yards and 10 scores. Arving Arizaga and Coen Daniel will be two of Losee’s top returning defensive players.

Mojave Rattlers

Coach: Wes Pacheco (24-16 entering fifth season)

2024 record: 12-1

Playoffs: Won 4A state title over Canyon Springs

Breakdown: Mojave won its first state title in football last season in 4A and is now moving up to 5A. The Rattlers return 28 players from last year’s squad. Pacheco said Mojave’s line play will be a strength thanks to offensive linemen Justin Blakeley and Alijah Tuitele as well as defensive lineman Juan Palmes. Dual-threat quarterback Mark Ames should give the Rattlers a consistent passing attack by utilizing wide receivers S’Marion Coleman and Demier Zamora. Running back Francisco Reinares will lead the running game, while linebacker Jray Vele and defensive backs Demico Zamora and Elijah Richard will contribute on defense.

Palo Verde Panthers

Coach: Joe Aznarez (40-53, entering 11th season)

2024 record: 3-8

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals to Green Valley

Breakdown: Palo Verde has just five returning players on offense and four on defense. Aznarez said getting young players ready for the varsity level has been the focus of the offseason. Senior Kyle Johnson will be a factor as a tight end/defensive end. Wide receiver/linebacker Beau Gardineer will also contribute, as will wide receivers/defensive backs Crew Peery and Leo Templeton.

Shadow Ridge Mustangs

Coach: Travis Foster (54-42 entering 11th season)

2024 record: 9-4

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League title game to Faith Lutheran

Breakdown: Shadow Ridge was a game away from playing for the state title last season and returns 20 players, including nine starters. Foster said the Mustangs will be strong on defense and have been working to build consistency on offense. Junior defensive end Colton Richter, who had nine sacks last year, will contribute up front and also play tight end. Center Ula Cox will guide Shadow Ridge’s offense and help out at safety. Running back/defensive back Trevin Young should be another two-way standout for the Mustangs.

Lake League

Basic Wolves

Coach: Jeff Cahill (95-80, entering 18th season)

2024 record: 2-9

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state quarterfinals to Arbor View

Breakdown: Basic won passing tournaments at UNLV and Southern Utah this offseason. Cahill said the team’s strength will be its returning starters at the skill positions. Quarterback Jayveon Rose is back after throwing for 1,851 yards and 13 TDs as a junior last year. His main targets at wide receiver will be Louden Cahill, Parker Simmons and Chris McKenzie. All three will play on defense as well. Running back/linebacker Lynn Saltmarch and offensive/defensive lineman Jarol San Nicolas will also be key contributors for the Wolves.

Coronado Cougars

Coach: Shawn Dupris (12-11, entering third season)

2024 record: 7-5

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state semifinals to Arbor View

Breakdown: Coronado is coming off one of the best seasons in program history. The Cougars return 25 players but will have a new quarterback in Jackson Humphries. Dupris said Coronado’s starting offensive line, which will include Luke Pratt, Ty Roberts, UNLV commit Zach Scott and three-star recruit Phoenix Pollard, will be a strength. The group will also contribute on the defensive line. Running back Bradley Starr and wide receiver Cayden Bell will have significant roles on offense and play defensive back as well.

Desert Oasis Diamondbacks

Coach: Matt Rosdahl (8-4, entering second season)

2024 record: 8-4

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League title game to Centennial

Breakdown: Desert Oasis had a successful first season under Rosdahl and returns 29 players, including six starters on offense and seven on defense. Rosdahl said that continuity has allowed the Diamondbacks to “open up the playbook and players to play faster and with more confidence.” Senior quarterback Vincent Hales is back after throwing for 2,169 yards and 27 TDs last year. Andrew Richmond and Josh Delespinasse will be two of Hales’ top targets, while Vincent Harris and Amauri Gonzalez will lead the offensive line. Gavin Winterrowd, Devin Odinas, Eric Johnson and Kai Fields will contribute on defense.

Faith Lutheran Crusaders

Coach: Jay Staggs (entering first season)

2024 record: 11-1

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II state title game to Bishop Manogue

Breakdown: Staggs takes over for the retired Mike Sanford, who led Faith Lutheran to the 5A Division II state title game the last two seasons. Two senior safeties will anchor the Crusaders defense in four-star Gavin Day, a Washington commit, and three-star Matthew Mason, a BYU commit. They are two of 21 returners from last year’s team. Leading wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia is back on offense after catching 11 TD passes last season. Other key contributors include offensive lineman CJ Besser, linebacker Johnny Trumbull and defensive end Joey Nicci. Staggs said he’s been impressed with the group’s growth throughout the offseason as well as its physical and mental toughness.

Foothill Falcons

Coach: Vernon Brown (29-25, entering seventh season)

2024 record: 5-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state quarterfinals to Liberty

Breakdown: Foothill graduated several contributors from last year’s team, but brings back leading receiver Braxton Bonnett. Brody Dobbs and Baylor Petashiski will lead the Falcons defense, while Dallin Bair will help out on the defensive line and at tight end.

Liberty Patriots

Coach: Rich Muraco (145-49, entering 16th season)

2024 record: 5-7

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state semifinals to Bishop Gorman

Breakdown: Liberty will look to rebound after its first losing season since 2008. The Patriots will lean on three-star running back Ezra Sanelivi, who rushed for 861 yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore last season. Liberty also returns leading receiver Kellen Iwamuro, who caught five TD passes last season. Defensive backs Maximus Paogofie, Rysen Dacosin-Arcala and Tyson Le’au will lead the Patriots defense.

Mountain League

Arbor View Aggies

Coach: Sam Norris (entering first season)

2024 record: 10-2

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state title game to Bishop Gorman

Breakdown: Arbor View reached the state title game for the first time in program history last year. The Aggies should be contenders again thanks to their passing game, which will be led by quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, a Utah commit; four-star tight end Zac Fares; four-star wide receiver Damani Warren; Sacramento State commit Jayden Williams; and Kai Cypher. Two of Arbor View’s top returning running backs are Kamareion Bell and Nylen Johnson. Wyoming commit Tanielu Ma’afala-Barbasa and Teddy Johnson will contribute on defense.

Canyon Springs Pioneers

Coach: Quincy Burts (19-15, entering fourth season)

2024 record: 8-6

Playoffs: Lost in 4A state title game to Mojave

Breakdown: Canyon Springs will jump up to 5A after playing in 4A the past two seasons. The Pioneers have eight returners. Burts said Canyon Springs worked to get stronger up front this offseason. Safety Seven Thomas will lead the defense, while running back/linebacker Javion Gunter and tight end/linebacker Reginald Crockett will contribute on both sides of the ball.

Desert Pines Jaguars

Coach: Dwayne Walker (entering first season)

2024 record: 2-9

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division I state quarterfinals to Coronado

Breakdown: Walker will be Desert Pines’ third coach in three seasons. He said the Jaguars will rely on a young core that got a lot of playing time last season. Desert Pines has 16 returners, including sophomore athlete Michael Taylor, who has Division I offers from Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, UNLV and Washington. Running back Marcus Williams is also back after running for 842 yards as a sophomore last season. Linebacker Peyton Yandall and defensive lineman Elijah Newcomb will lead the Jaguars defense, while Portland Yandall will be the team’s quarterback.

Green Valley Gators

Coach: Bill Powell (7-4, entering second season)

2024 record: 7-4

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League semifinals to Faith Lutheran

Breakdown: Green Valley should be a contender in the Mountain League thanks to quarterback Michael Lewis and wide receiver Evan Williams. Lewis, a junior, threw for 1,506 yards and 13 TDs in nine games last season. Williams, a senior and a three-star recruit, has Division I offers from Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State and UNLV. Powell said the Gators are fast and have size up front, but they’re inexperienced on the offensive and defensive lines. Juniors Clayton Floyd and Bryce Clarke will help in the trenches, while Roman Adams and Sonny Uranich will contribute at the skill positions.

Las Vegas Wildcats

Coach: Jose Cerriteño (7-4, entering second season)

2024 record: 7-4

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League semifinals to Desert Oasis

Breakdown: Las Vegas returns one of the state’s top quarterbacks in senior Tanner Vibabul. He threw for 1,827 yards and 25 TDs last year while rushing for 1,295 yards and 11 scores. The three-star recruit has offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army and Temple. Dasean Deayon will be one of Vibabul’s main targets and Steven Bullock II will be the Wildcats’ No. 1 running back. Chris Fernandez and Justin Romero will be Las Vegas’ top linebackers and Salvador Ramirez will lead the defensive line.

Legacy Longhorns

Coach: Zach Monticelli (20-23, entering fifth season)

2024 record: 7-5

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League semifinals to Shadow Ridge

Breakdown: Legacy will look to reload after graduating most of the core that helped it win the 5A Division III state title in 2023. The Longhorns have nine returning players and Monticelli said a lot of newcomers have been working hard this offseason. Senior running back Zaione Henderson, who rushed for 736 yards and 13 TDs last season, is back. Legacy will also rely on wide receiver Jeremiah Turner, defensive end Brandon Mauga and offensive linemen Avion Massey and Zackary West.