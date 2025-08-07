2025 high school football preview: How Class 1A, 2A, 3A teams stack up

The 2025 high school football season is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the Southern Nevada teams in Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

Class 3A Southern League

Boulder City Eagles

Coach: Bubba Mariani (9-11, entering third season)

2024 record: 2-8

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Boulder City will look to bounce back after losing its last seven games in 2024. The Eagles were outscored 230-52 in league games. Among Boulder City’s notable returners is Caleb Porter, who averaged 7.3 tackles per game last season. The Eagles graduated their top four rushers and top two receivers from last year.

Democracy Prep Blue Knights

Coach: Danai Young (entering first season)

2024 record: 3-8

Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern League quarterfinals to Virgin Valley

Breakdown: Democracy Prep defeated a few 4A teams last season, but struggled against 3A opponents. Among the Blue Knights’ notable returners is Dayvone White, who had 24½ sacks and 82 tackles last year. Democracy Prep is expected to bring back Cameron Lowe, Xylo Barzart and DeAndre Johnson on offense.

The Meadows Mustangs

Coach: Jack Concannon (43-33, entering ninth season)

2024 record: 1-8

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: The Meadows played as an independent last season and now will rejoin the 3A Southern League. Concannon said the team wants to become stronger and be more physical this year. He added the Mustangs’ skill players are “polished and experienced.” Quarterback Cameron Pereira, who threw for 2,136 yards last season, returns to lead The Meadows. Wide receiver/defensive back Jude Cutler and linebacker/tight end Mekyle Mir are two of the Mustangs’ other top returners.

Moapa Valley Pirates

Coach: Brent Lewis (202-69 entering 25th season)

2024 record: 9-2

Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern League semifinals to Virgin Valley

Breakdown: Moapa Valley returns 21 players and should contend for its 18th state title and first since 2021. Lewis, who is fourth on the NIAA’s all-time wins list, said the Pirates are athletic at the skill positions and he’s optimistic the team can spread the ball around to all its athletes. Kamden Drosos steps in at quarterback for Moapa Valley. Caden Rawson returns at running back, while Briggs Hickman should contribute out of the backfield and at linebacker. Wide receiver Brody Redd and tight end Ryker Katich will be two of Drosos’ top targets and also play defense. Tony Carrillo and Tag Jensen will lead both the offensive and defensive lines.

Pahrump Valley Trojans

Coach: Thom Walker (17-20, entering third season)

2024 record: 6-5

Playoffs: Lost to SLAM! Nevada in 3A Southern League semifinals

Breakdown: Pahrump Valley reached the playoffs in 2024 after falling short the previous two seasons. The Trojans return quarterback Kayne Horibe and two-way athlete Austin Alvarez. Horibe threw for 2,017 yards and 30 touchdowns last season and added 11 rushing touchdowns. Alvarez averaged 132 all-purpose yards per game last year.

Virgin Valley Bulldogs

Coach: Matt Woods (52-22, entering eighth season)

2024 record: 9-4

Playoffs: Lost in 3A state semifinals to Truckee

Breakdown: Virgin Valley should be a contender again this season. Standout running back Drew Dixon, who had 1,454 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns last year, is one of five returners on offense for the Bulldogs. Quarterback Koby Perry is also back after throwing 20 touchdowns last season, along with two-way lineman Jayden Healey. Two other returning contributors for Virgin Valley are Elian Pinto (wide receiver/defensive back) and Dallin Moeai (tight end/linebacker).

Class 2A Southern League

GV Christian Guardians

Coach: Zachariah Eukel

2024 record: 3-5

Playoffs: Lost in 2A state quarterfinals to Needles

Breakdown: GV Christian will look to contend with 19 returners. Eukel said the team will rely on its experience and speed as it seeks to win its first playoff game at the 2A level. Some of the Guardians top returning players are Coy Boykin, Wake Rolwing, Julian Walls, Dean Cootware, Ethan Cootware, Wayne Budd and Ryder Cartagena.

Lake Mead Academy Eagles

Coach: Jay Schroeder

2024 record: 3-6

Playoffs: Lost in 2A state quarterfinals to Lincoln County

Breakdown: Lake Mead won the 2023 state title but had to rebuild last year after losing its coaching staff and most of its stars. The Eagles will need to rebuild again this season, as most of their top contributors graduated.

Lincoln County Lynx

Coach: Kevin Hannig

2024 record: 7-4

Playoffs: Lost in 2A state semifinals to Pershing County

Breakdown: Lincoln County returns 13 players from the team that lost in the playoffs to the eventual state champions. Hannig said participation is on the rise and the program has a nice mix of returners and newcomers. Some of the Lynx’s notable returning players are Ethan Kelson, Jacob Viles, Kavon Almaraz, Ryder Stoker, Mason Sinay and Daxton Donohue.

Needles Mustangs

Coach: Thomas DeLeon

2024 record: 10-1

Playoffs: Lost in 2A state semifinals to Incline

Breakdown: Needles dominated the Southern League last year, outscoring its opponents 162-21. The Mustangs lost several key contributors to graduation, but quarterback Hudson Smith and two-way athlete Robert Tapia return.

White Pine Bobcats

Coach: Michael Sturgeon

2024 record: 0-9

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: White Pine will look to rebuild this year under a new coach. The Bobcats were outscored 373-40 last season. Leading rusher Jacob Hall returns, as well as leading receiver and tackler Maddox Sedlacek.

Class 1A Southern League

Beatty Hornets

Coach: Julius Taylor

2024 record: 4-5

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Beatty is back in the Southern League after a merger with the Central League. The Hornets were outscored 160-42 in their four league games last season. Beatty is expected to return last year’s leading rusher, Yudiel Gutierrez.

Beaver Dam Diamondbacks

Coach: Bryan Schmersal

2024 record: 1-8

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Beaver Dam, located in Littlefield, Arizona, will look to rebound after going winless in league play last season. The Diamondbacks were outscored 434-176 last year.

Indian Springs Thunderbirds

Coach: Sope Faga

2024 record: 4-5

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Indian Springs will lean on its 16 returners after falling a game short of the playoffs last season. The Thunderbirds will be led by Aaden Garrett, Griffin Widmier, Vance Dilger, Diego Maldonado, Roman San Andres Hunt, Gunner Egge and Tobias Rhynard.

Laughlin Cougars

Coach: Aaron Schellie

2024 record: 1-7

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Laughlin played as an independent last year and will be a full-time member of 1A this season. Schellie said the team will lean on its nine returners and he’s optimistic it can compete. Anthony Celi-Brookins, Brayden Whitton, Davinci Faccioli and Zeus Sanchez will be some of the Cougars’ top contributors.

Pahranagat Valley Panthers

Coach: Brett Hansen

2024 record: 13-0

Playoffs: Won 1A state title over Tonopah

Breakdown: Pahranagat Valley dominated 1A last season and won its 24th state title, a Nevada record. The Panthers graduated several key players, but still return a strong core of upperclassmen.

Round Mountain Knights

Coach: John Larsen

2024 record: 4-5

Playoffs: Lost in 1A state quarterfinals to Pahranagat Valley

Breakdown: Round Mountain played in the Central League last year and made the playoffs on a tiebreaker despite being outscored 106-52 in league play. Jordan Penson and Gunner Olsen are expected to step up for the Knights this season.

Sandy Valley Sidewinders

Coach: Brett Kramer

2024 record: 7-3

Playoffs: Lost in 1A state quarterfinals to Tonopah

Breakdown: Sandy Valley lost some key offensive contributors but is still hoping to build off a strong 2024 season. The Sidewinders outscored their league opponents 102-66 last year.

Spring Mountain Golden Eagles

Coach: Troy Huggins

2024 record: 5-4

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Spring Mountain missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker last year, but the Golden Eagles will have an entirely new roster this season.

Tonopah Muckers

Coach: Duffy Otteson

2024 record: 10-2

Playoffs: Lost in 1A state title game to Pahranagat Valley

Breakdown: Tonopah won the Central League last year and reached the state title game. The Muckers return Dustin Otteson, who had 32 rushing touchdowns and 99 tackles last season while averaging 220.4 all-purpose yards per game.

Word of Life Eagles

Coach: Quawn Sells

2024 record: 3-2

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Word of Life played a partial schedule last year and finished tied for third in the Southern League. The Eagles’ only two losses were to Pahranagat Valley and Sandy Valley.

