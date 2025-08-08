2025 high school football preview: New contenders could emerge in 4A

The new high school football season begins Friday. Here is a breakdown of all the teams in the Class 4A Southern Region.

The SLAM! Nevada sideline celebrates after a touchdown is scored during the 3A state semifinal football game against Churchill County at Basic High School, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLAM Academy freshman Czar Soto (34) high-fives his teammates after a scoring drive during the Class 3A football state championship game against Truckee at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango running back Makai Miller (21) runs the ball during a high school football game between Durango and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Class 4A Southern Region football capsules

Desert League

Bonanza Bengals

Coach: Keith Jones (10-39, entering sixth season)

2024 record: 3-7

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League quarterfinals to Cimarron-Memorial

Breakdown: Bonanza showed potential last year and will look to improve in 2025. The Bengals are expected to bring back notable returners like Alex Tuimaualuga, Erick Martinez and Jordan Pickard.

Cimarron-Memorial Spartans

Coach: Shaine Kaine (22-29, entering sixth season)

2024 record: 6-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League semifinals to Losee

Breakdown: Cimarron-Memorial had a strong 2024 and should be competitive again with some of its top contributors returning. The Spartans bring back Isaiah Romero, KJ Hill, Joseph Noel and Felix Romero.

Clark Chargers

Coach: Deumaine Reeder (18-23, entering fifth season)

2024 record: 5-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League semifinals to Centennial

Breakdown: Clark should be a contender in 4A. The Chargers have two of Nevada’s top recruits in the class of 2026 in three-star athlete Andres Pollard and three-star offensive lineman Dominic Harris. Both committed to Washington this summer. Pollard had 1,847 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Durango Trailblazers

Coach: Keno Young (entering first season)

2024 record: 6-5

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals to Clark

Breakdown: Durango should put up some points in Young’s first season with quarterback Maddex Peterson and running back Makai Miller returning.

SLAM! Nevada Bulls

Coach: Mike Cofer (45-25, entering seventh season)

2024 record: 9-4

Playoffs: Won 3A state title over Truckee

Breakdown: SLAM! Nevada, after losing the 3A state championship game to Truckee in 2022 and 2023, won the school’s first football title last season. The Bulls’ notable returners are expected to include Pablo Cruz Lara and Dereon Johnson.

Western Warriors

Coach: Joseph Kearney Jr. (entering first season)

2024 record: 2-8

Playoffs: Lost to Cheyenne in 4A Desert League quarterfinals

Breakdown: Western snapped a 20-game winless streak last season. The Warriors will now reset under a new coach. Western returns 14 players and Kearney said the group has worked hard this offseason. Two of the Warriors’ key returners are wide receiver/linebacker Sean Misipeka and running back/linebacker Kawikakekona Ogawa.

Lake League

Cadence Cougars

Coach: Pedro Rosado (entering first season)

2024 record: 5-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League quarterfinals to Eldorado

Breakdown: Cadence could be competitive thanks to a solid group of returners. Some names to watch are quarterback Kellon Trubey and two-way athletes Oliver Simpson, Josiah Roberts and Jordan Sarmiento.

Chaparral Cowboys

Coach: Thomas Hess (6-5, entering second season)

2024 record: 6-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League semifinals to Canyon Springs

Breakdown: Chaparral is looking to build off a strong first year under Hess. The Cowboys will have eight returners, but Hess is optimistic the team can reach its goal of contending for the conference title. Chaparral’s notable returners are captain Jiovanni Molina-Bennett, a running back and linebacker, and quarterback Hayden Rogers. Lamar Jenkins and Samson Laolagi-Aloy will play both offensive line and linebacker, while Caden Perez will contribute as a running back and linebacker.

Del Sol Dragons

Coach: Pat Ward (5-15, entering third season)

2024 record: 4-6

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League quarterfinals to Chaparral

Breakdown: Del Sol showed improvement in Ward’s second season and will look to take another step in 2025. Arthur Gonzales and Jason Soto will be two of the Dragons’ top returning contributors.

Sierra Vista Mountain Lions

Coach: Thomas Raybon (2-8, entering second season)

2024 record: 2-8

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals to Shadow Ridge

Breakdown: Sierra Vista will move to 4A after spending the last two years in 5A Division II. The Mountain Lions have 15 returners. Raybon praised the team’s defense, saying the secondary is fast and the defensive front is athletic. Senior linebacker Mafua Matthews-Mafua and defensive lineman Adrian Holmes will lead the group. Clif Young Jr. and Caleb Green will contribute on offense and defense.

Sloan Canyon Pirates

Coach: Nate Oishi (5-4, entering second season)

2024 record: 5-4

Playoffs: None

Breakdown: Sloan Canyon, which played as an independent last year, returns almost 50 players. One of the Pirates’ standouts is Arizona commit Simote Tupou, who had 16 sacks as a freshman last season. Oishi said the team’s rushing attack and defensive front will be strengths this year. Pita Takafua, Kame’e Sawyer-Mahoe and Gavin Rhodes will contribute on defense, while lineman Vili Tupou and wide receivers Brandon Quaglio and Christian Rhodes will help lead the offense.

Spring Valley Grizzlies

Coach: Eric Dyer (entering first season)

2024 record: 7-3

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League semifinals to Eldorado

Breakdown: Spring Valley won the 4A Mountain League regular season title last year, but was upset in its first playoff game. Dyer said the team is hungry after how last season ended. Northern Arizona commit Josiah Rivera will lead the Grizzlies. Rivera and King Kahalewai play on both sides of the ball as wide receivers and defensive backs. Running back/defensive back Anthony Scott will also contribute on offense and defense. Quarterback Antwan Osborne, offensive lineman Anthony Broderick and kicker Tristan Diamond are other key players for Spring Valley.

Valley Vikings

Coach: Eric Dean Jr. (entering first season)

2024 record: 0-11

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League quarterfinals to Canyon Springs

Breakdown: Valley will look to rebuild under a new coach and win its first game since Aug. 25, 2023. Among the Vikings’ notable returners is Jaelen Speaks, who won two 3A state track and field titles this year in the 200 meters and long jump.

Mountain League

Cheyenne Desert Shields

Coach: Marcus DePriest (5-6, entering second season)

2024 record: 5-6

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League semifinals to Mojave

Breakdown: Cheyenne will look to build off a strong first season under DePriest. The Desert Shields graduated most of their top contributors from last year. Senior Chase Neal, who played both offense and defense in 2024, is one of Cheyenne’s notable returners.

Eldorado Firehawks

Coach: Darryl Tootle (15-17, entering fourth season)

2024 record: 5-7

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League title game to Canyon Springs

Breakdown: Eldorado has made steady strides under Tootle and was one win away from reaching the 4A state title game last year. Tootle said his team’s goal is to start fast so it can be in good position for the postseason. The Firehawks will have a lot of sophomores and juniors with varsity experience starting. Tootle credited younger guys for stepping up in the offseason after several departures. Eldorado’s notable returners include Tristan Savea, who rushed for 707 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, kicker Alan Ceja and linebackers Saolotoga Faiivae and Liekina Pine.

Mater East Knights

Coach: Tyler Tuiasosopo (8-13, entering third season)

2024 record: 4-7

Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern League quarterfinals to Pahrump Valley

Breakdown: Mater East makes the jump to 4A with 10 returners. Tuiasosopo said the passing game will be a strength with James Monaghan at quarterback. He added the defense should be more aggressive with new additions such as Majik McMillion. The Knights’ two-way athletes include Tyron Thomas, Malcolm Lawrence, Ty Tinner, William Craig Jr., Jesiah Daniels, Kwes Young and Aleo Foday. Three-star offensive lineman Haris Arnautovic has an offer from UNLV.

Rancho Rams

Coach: Jerome Weber (1-19, entering third season)

2024 record: 0-11

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League quarterfinals to Losee

Breakdown: Rancho will look to find its footing and earn its first win since Oct. 20, 2023. The Rams graduated most of their contributors from last year, but they’re expected to bring back Deion Green, Giancarlo Lindo and Ervin Garcia.

Silverado Skyhawks

Coach: Anthony Barilla (0-10, entering second season)

2024 record: 0-10

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals to Legacy

Breakdown: Silverado will look to compete in 4A after spending the previous two seasons in 5A. The Skyhawks have 14 returners, including quarterback Dillon Elliott. Barilla said the offense should play at a fast tempo. He said the Skyhawks are strong at linebacker and running back. Junior running back Armani Combs and sophomore linebacker Quinn Daley are two players Silverado will rely on.

Sunrise Mountain Miners

Coach: Patrick Achord (entering first season)

2024 record: 0-10

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals to Desert Oasis

Breakdown: Sunrise Mountain has just five returning players. Achord said the team’s offensive and defensive lines will be strengths. Roman Pulefaasisina, Tyler Fox and Aidan Chavez will play on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Miners. Wide receiver Damian Relierford will be a key part of the offense and also play defensive back.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.