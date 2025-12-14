2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team revealed
Standout performances from Sky Pointe, Centennial and Faith Lutheran highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
First team
Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the 5A Southern Region individual title (15 minutes, 34.1 seconds) and was fourth at the 5A state meet (15:57). He is committed to Boise State.
Jason Benedict, Bishop Gorman — The senior finished ninth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:31.0) and was 14th at the 5A state meet (16:35).
Sawyer Hutton, Sky Pointe — The sophomore finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet (15:38.0) and was third at the 5A state meet (15:53).
Reese Leoncavallo, Green Valley — The junior finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:41.9) and was 21st at the 5A state meet (16:52).
Kingston Lueck, Centennial — The senior finished fifth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:00.5) and was 13th at the 5A state meet (16:35).
Ryan Petty, Sky Pointe — The junior finished seventh at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:17.0) and was ninth at the 5A state meet (16:21).
Carter Prater, Sky Pointe — The senior won the 5A individual state championship (15:42) and was second at the 5A Southern Region meet (15:35.0). He is committed to Colorado.
Calvin Rivera, Centennial — The junior finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region meet (15:53.5) and was seventh at the 5A state meet (16:04).
Coach of the year
Paul Sheppard, Sky Pointe — Guided the Eagles to the Class 5A Southern Region team title in the program’s first season in 5A.
Second team
Caleb Avakian, Bishop Gorman — The senior finished 14th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:46.4) and was 23rd at the 5A state meet (16:56).
Dylan Bailey, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:31.5) and was 17th at the 5A state meet (16:50).
Cannon Bishop, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished 13th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:43.9) and was 16th at the 5A state meet (16:48).
Pierson Butler, Arbor View — The junior finished eighth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:31.0) and was 25th at the 5A state meet (17:00).
Andrew Duncan, Clark — The sophomore won the 4A individual state title (17:01.1) and finished second in the 4A Desert League meet (17:27.3).
Riley Galvin, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished 19th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:57.8) and was 28th at the 5A state meet (17:11).
Benjamin Killebrew, Clark — The senior won the 4A Desert League individual title (17:22.2) and finished second at the 4A state meet (17:02.8)
Shane Ramirez, Sky Pointe — The junior finished sixth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:16.9) and was 24th at the 5A state meet (16:59).
Ollie Reid, Desert Oasis — The sophomore finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:38.5) and was 22nd at the 5A state meet (16:54).
Hal Thompson, Moapa Valley — The senior won the 3A Southern Region individual title (17:10.3) and finished seventh at the 3A state meet (17:15).
Honorable mention
Rohan Alvarez, Shadow Ridge
Benson Bleak, Lincoln County
Tyzin Broderick, Virgin Valley
Owen Carlson, Spring Valley
Manny Carranza, Palo Verde
Grant DiNicola, Foothill
Damian Flores, Rancho
Joaquin Flores, Pahrump Valley
Domingo Gonzalez, Eldorado
Mason Haag, Sky Pointe
Connor Heaton, Rancho
Duke Hudson, Arbor View
Oliver Lewandowski, Desert Oasis
Boston Lueck, Centennial
Ka’eo Luna, Green Valley
Houston Madrigale, Desert Oasis
Peter Maffey, Clark
Giulio Margutti, Bishop Gorman
Jaiden Martinez, Liberty
Ronin Miyake, Bishop Gorman
Aaden Moyer, Bishop Gorman
Randin Patty, Centennial
Bradley Pike, Lincoln County
William Pike, Lincoln County
Jacob Sturm, Coronado
Ryder Ports, Basic
Samuel Vinocur, The Meadows
Luke Wilgar, Clark
Logan Yeager, Faith Lutheran
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.