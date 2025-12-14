2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team revealed

Standout performances from Sky Pointe, Centennial and Faith Lutheran highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Centennial's Calvin Rivera is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Centennial's Kingston Lueck is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Sky Pointe coach Paul Sheppard is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team. (Sky Pointe cross country photos).

Sky Pointe's Ryan Petty is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team. (Sky Pointe cross country photos).

Sky Pointe's Sawyer Hutton is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team. (Sky Pointe cross country photos).

Sky Pointe's Carter Prater is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team. (Sky Pointe cross country photos).

Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team. (Faith Lutheran cross country photos).

Green Valley's Reese Leoncavallo is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team. (Green Valley cross country photos).

Runners make their way around the course during the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A Southern Region cross country meet in Boulder City Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson (1267) runs ahead of Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater (1611) and Sawyer Hutton (1609) to win the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A Southern Region cross country meet in Boulder City Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — The senior won the 5A Southern Region individual title (15 minutes, 34.1 seconds) and was fourth at the 5A state meet (15:57). He is committed to Boise State.

Jason Benedict, Bishop Gorman — The senior finished ninth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:31.0) and was 14th at the 5A state meet (16:35).

Sawyer Hutton, Sky Pointe — The sophomore finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet (15:38.0) and was third at the 5A state meet (15:53).

Reese Leoncavallo, Green Valley — The junior finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:41.9) and was 21st at the 5A state meet (16:52).

Kingston Lueck, Centennial — The senior finished fifth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:00.5) and was 13th at the 5A state meet (16:35).

Ryan Petty, Sky Pointe — The junior finished seventh at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:17.0) and was ninth at the 5A state meet (16:21).

Carter Prater, Sky Pointe — The senior won the 5A individual state championship (15:42) and was second at the 5A Southern Region meet (15:35.0). He is committed to Colorado.

Calvin Rivera, Centennial — The junior finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region meet (15:53.5) and was seventh at the 5A state meet (16:04).

Coach of the year

Paul Sheppard, Sky Pointe — Guided the Eagles to the Class 5A Southern Region team title in the program’s first season in 5A.

Second team

Caleb Avakian, Bishop Gorman — The senior finished 14th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:46.4) and was 23rd at the 5A state meet (16:56).

Dylan Bailey, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:31.5) and was 17th at the 5A state meet (16:50).

Cannon Bishop, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished 13th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:43.9) and was 16th at the 5A state meet (16:48).

Pierson Butler, Arbor View — The junior finished eighth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:31.0) and was 25th at the 5A state meet (17:00).

Andrew Duncan, Clark — The sophomore won the 4A individual state title (17:01.1) and finished second in the 4A Desert League meet (17:27.3).

Riley Galvin, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished 19th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:57.8) and was 28th at the 5A state meet (17:11).

Benjamin Killebrew, Clark — The senior won the 4A Desert League individual title (17:22.2) and finished second at the 4A state meet (17:02.8)

Shane Ramirez, Sky Pointe — The junior finished sixth at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:16.9) and was 24th at the 5A state meet (16:59).

Ollie Reid, Desert Oasis — The sophomore finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region meet (16:38.5) and was 22nd at the 5A state meet (16:54).

Hal Thompson, Moapa Valley — The senior won the 3A Southern Region individual title (17:10.3) and finished seventh at the 3A state meet (17:15).

Honorable mention

Rohan Alvarez, Shadow Ridge

Benson Bleak, Lincoln County

Tyzin Broderick, Virgin Valley

Owen Carlson, Spring Valley

Manny Carranza, Palo Verde

Grant DiNicola, Foothill

Damian Flores, Rancho

Joaquin Flores, Pahrump Valley

Domingo Gonzalez, Eldorado

Mason Haag, Sky Pointe

Connor Heaton, Rancho

Duke Hudson, Arbor View

Oliver Lewandowski, Desert Oasis

Boston Lueck, Centennial

Ka’eo Luna, Green Valley

Houston Madrigale, Desert Oasis

Peter Maffey, Clark

Giulio Margutti, Bishop Gorman

Jaiden Martinez, Liberty

Ronin Miyake, Bishop Gorman

Aaden Moyer, Bishop Gorman

Randin Patty, Centennial

Bradley Pike, Lincoln County

William Pike, Lincoln County

Jacob Sturm, Coronado

Ryder Ports, Basic

Samuel Vinocur, The Meadows

Luke Wilgar, Clark

Logan Yeager, Faith Lutheran

