2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team revealed

First team

Scott Boschee, Bishop Gorman — The freshman finished second in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for fifth at the 5A state tournament.

Luke Cheplak, Doral Academy — The junior finished first in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings and was second at the 4A state tournament to help the Dragons win their second straight 4A team title.

Drake Harvey, Sky Pointe — The junior and 4A player of the year won his third consecutive 4A individual state title and finished first in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings. He is committed to BYU.

Colby Hutton, Bishop Gorman — The junior finished first in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for second at the 5A state tournament.

Bridger Johnson, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished second in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings, third in the 5A Southern Region tournament and 10th at the 5A state tournament.

Anderson Lee, Coronado — The junior and 5A player of the year finished first in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings, won the 5A Southern Region tournament individual title and finished tied for seventh at the 5A state tournament.

Eli Marshall, Coronado — The junior finished fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and was tied for seventh at the 5A state tournament.

Andrew Stout, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the 5A state individual tournament title and finished third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

Coach of the year

Andrew Grisnik, Doral Academy — Guided the Dragons to their second straight 4A team state title.

Second team

Brent Chung, Coronado — The junior finished fifth in the 5A Desert League regular-seasons standings and was tied for fifth at the 5A state tournament.

Cameron Combado, Bishop Gorman — The senior finished fourth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings, was tied for eighth at the 5A Southern Region tournament and finished 17th at state. He is committed to Hawaii.

Forrest Davis, Sierra Vista — The junior finished tied for third in the 4A state tournament and was second in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings.

Michael Edwards, Doral Academy — The sophomore finished second in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings and tied for third at the 4A state tournament.

Nick Flores, Desert Oasis — The junior finished fifth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings, tied for fifth at the 5A Southern Region tournament and tied for 13th at state.

Nick Horodesky, Faith Lutheran — The freshman finished fifth in the 5A Southern Region tournament, was third in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and finished tied for 21st at state.

Matt Utter, Centennial — The sophomore finished third in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings and tied for fifth at state.

Brock Walters, Coronado — The senior finished sixth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings, tied for second at the 5A state tournament and was tied for eighth at the 5A Southern Region tournament. He is committed to Ottawa University (Arizona).

Honorable mention

Agustin Acosta, Boulder City

Dax Arnold, Green Valley

Sam Bennett, Coronado

Riley Born, Desert Oasis

Gavin Cramer, Virgin Valley

Charlie Davis, Virgin Valley

Grant Grady, Coral Academy

Cooper Harris, Virgin Valley

Benny Nelson, Bishop Gorman

Colton Pash, Shadow Ridge

Maddox Perry, Silverado

Zach Stout, Shadow Ridge

Adrian Trejo, Canyon Springs

Aiden Torjman, Green Valley

