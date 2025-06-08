2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team revealed

Standout performers from Coronado’s Class 5A state-title-winning team that went 38-2 highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team.

Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome sets the ball during a high school boys volleyball game between Palo Verde and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista — The senior and first-team Class 5A all-state selection led the state with 495 kills and added 251 digs.

Dexter Brimhall, Coronado — The senior and first-team 5A all-state selection recorded 324 kills, 242 digs and 38 aces for the 5A state champion.

Dane Galvin, Coronado — The senior recorded 306 kills and 151 digs for the 5A state champion

Ty Hardy, Basic — The junior, the 4A Sky League and state player of the year, had 312 kills and 272 digs for the 4A state champion.

Dylan Ho, Palo Verde — The senior and first-team 5A all-state selection had 135 kills for the 5A state runner-up.

Porter Hughes, Basic — The junior first-team 4A all-state selection had 327 kills, 198 digs and 40 aces to lead the Wolves to their second straight 4A state title.

Kingston Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior, the 5A state and Desert League player of the year, recorded a .399 hitting percentage with 161 kills, 102 blocks and 55 aces.

Lincoln Larson, Centennial — The junior led the state with 99 aces and added 370 kills, 175 digs and 47 blocks.

Deacon Menlove, Coronado — The senior and first-team 5A all-state selection was fourth in the state with 388 digs for the 5A state champion.

Eli Nelson, Palo Verde — The senior and first-team 5A all-state selection recorded 99 kills for the 5A state runner-up.

Owen Romzek, Shadow Ridge — The senior and first-team 5A all-state selection was fifth in the state with 95 blocks for the Desert League champion.

Braxton Rowley, Coronado — The senior and 5A Mountain League player of the year was second in the state with 836 assists and added 212 digs, 63 blocks and 40 aces for the 5A state champion.

Coach of the year

Jazlynn Mau, Coronado — The first-year coach led the Cougars to a 38-2 record and the 5A state title.

Second team

Luke Dennett, Basic — The senior and first-team 4A all-state selection had 564 assists and 103 digs for the 4A state champion.

Ridge Gardner, Centennial — The senior and second-team 5A all-state selection had 164 kills and a .322 hitting percentage.

David Haldeman, Arbor View — The senior and second-team 5A all-state selection had 125 digs and 578 assists.

Reece Leavitt, Virgin Valley — The senior led the 3A state champion with 63 blocks and added 308 digs, 235 kills and 47 aces.

Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge — The junior and second-team 5A all-state selection recorded 217 kills and 157 digs.

Zechariah Nissley, Green Valley — The senior and second-team 5A all-state selection had 233 digs, 163 kills and 300 assists.

Gage Poulsen, Sky Pointe — The senior and first-team 4A all-state selection had 519 assists, 132 digs, 56 aces and a .375 hitting percentage.

Yeheshua Ruiz, Foothill — The junior and second-team 5A all-state selection was third in the state with a .418 hitting percentage and added 180 kills and 70 blocks.

Destry Tobler, Virgin Valley — The senior led the 3A state champion with 345 kills and 58 aces and added 191 digs.

Dyson Twitchell, Sky Pointe — The senior and first-team 4A all-state selection had 266 kills and 132 digs.

Kenyon Wickliffe, Arbor View — The junior and second-team 5A all-state selection had 135 kills.

David Zwahlen, Boulder City — The junior and 3A Mountain League player of the year recorded 183 kills, 54 aces and 302 digs.

Honorable mention

Carter Aldridge, Desert Oasis

Jaeden Alexander, Del Sol

Jacob Bay, Legacy

Jack Cox, Durango

David Davila-Matamoros, Green Valley

Dylan Domine, Liberty

Logan Hanshew, Legacy

Matthew Hill, Valley

Kaleb Law, Mojave

Tautai Malauulu, Del Sol

Ellis McGrath, Desert Oasis

Isaiah Moore, Legacy

Jordan Pierce, Chaparral

Levi Randall, Boulder City

Clayton Sellers, Valley

Izaeya Tili, Chaparral

Austen Tippetts, Sky Pointe

Aiden Tran, Bishop Gorman

AJ Tuitele, Mojave

Daniel Vargas, Cimarron-Memorial

Luke Wilkinson, Coronado

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.