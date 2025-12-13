2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team revealed

Standout performances from Sky Pointe, Coronado, Faith Lutheran and Shadow Ridge highlight the 2025 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Faith Lutheran coach Jeff Edwards is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team. (Faith Lutheran cross country photos).

Shadow Ridge's Ryen Hughe is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team. (Shadow Ridge cross country photos).

Shadow Ridge's Elynn Okuda is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team. (Shadow Ridge cross country photos).

Coronado's Gigi Benoualid is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team (Coronado cross country photos).

Coronado's Brooke-Lynn Miller is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team (Coronado cross country photos).

Sky Pointe's Aislin McMahon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team. (Sky Pointe cross country photos).

Sky Pointe's Lacy Tippetts is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team. (Sky Pointe cross country photos).

Faith Lutheran's Scarlett Cotrone is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team (Faith Lutheran cross country photos).

Faith Lutheran's Sophia Weisz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team (Faith Lutheran cross country photos).

Coronado High School runner Brooke-Lynn Miller (686) nears the finish line to take second place during the Variety A Girls competition at the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado’s Brooke-Lynne Miller (1188) leads Sky Point’s Aislin McMahon (1620) during the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A Southern Region cross country meet in Boulder City Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First team

Gigi Benoualid, Coronado — The senior finished seventh at the 5A Southern Region meet (19 minutes, 26.3 seconds) and was eighth at the 5A state meet (19:41).

Scarlett Cotrone, Faith Lutheran — The junior finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:52.4) and was ninth at the 5A state meet (19:45) to help the Crusaders win the 5A team state title.

Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished fourth at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:12.4) and was fifth at the 5A state meet (19:16).

Aislin McMahon, Sky Pointe — The junior finished second at the 5A Southern Region meet (18:54.8) and was second at the 5A state meet (19:00).

Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado — The senior won the 5A Southern Region individual title (18:40.8) and was seventh at the 5A state meet (19:19). She is committed to Cal Baptist.

Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge — The senior finished sixth at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:16.1) and was third at state (19:11).

Lacy Tippetts, Sky Pointe — The junior finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet (18:58.2) and was 13th at the 5A state meet (19:57).

Sophia Weisz, Faith Lutheran — The junior finished fifth at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:13.1) and was 10th at state (19:45) to help the Crusaders win the 5A team state title.

Coach of the year

Jeff Edwards, Faith Lutheran — Guided the Crusaders to the Class 5A team state title, the program’s fifth overall and first since 2001.

Second team

Jenna Anderson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore finished 24th at the 5A Southern Region meet (20:34.6) and was 14th at the 5A state meet (19:57) to help the Crusaders win the team title.

Lola Borsh, Desert Oasis — The freshman finished 16th at the 5A Southern Region meet (20:16.5) and was 26th at the 5A state meet (20:26).

Katherine Hodges, Sky Pointe — The junior finished 13th at the 5A Southern Region meet (20:12.8) and was 23rd at the 5A state meet (20:18).

Lacy Mayes, Centennial — The sophomore finished eighth at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:30.6) and was 19th at the 5A state meet (20:05).

Autumn McQuirter, Liberty — The sophomore finished 15th at the 5A Southern Region meet (20:15.7) and was 12th at the 5A state meet (19:54).

Mia Musemici, Desert Oasis — The senior finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:47.8) and was 24th at the 5A state meet (20:23).

Belle Parrel, Centennial — The freshman finished ninth at the 5A Southern Region meet (19:47.4) and was 17th at the 5A state meet (20:01).

Michelle Stana, Clark — The freshman won the 4A individual Desert League (21:19.9) and state (20:43.2) titles.

Mackenzie Teel, Sky Pointe — The senior finished 14th at the 5A Southern Region meet (20:15.5) and was 37th at the 5A state meet (20:57).

Julia Vancura, Faith Lutheran — The senior finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region meet (20:01.0) and was 21st at the 5A state meet (20:10).

Honorable mention

Mandi Abney, Shadow Ridge

Savannah Abney, Shadow Ridge

Emma Ansorge, Basic

Maleah Bennett, Centennial

Allison Blazi, Amplus Academy

Kensley Bleak, Lincoln County

Isabella Bustillos-Rivera, Desert Oasis

Ava Dupuis, Palo Verde

Isabelle Franks, Faith Lutheran

Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View

MJ Gutierrez-Hess, Green Valley

Payton Howse, Clark

Sadie Ivins, Lincoln County

Madeline Labay, Bishop Gorman

Aubrei Lay, Sky Pointe

Selina Leipard, Clark

Ava Levy, Palo Verde

Stella Lin, Coronado

Mackenzie McClain, Sky Pointe

Adalyn Mosley, Foothill

Yalitzi Muro, Western

Elizabeth Neumann, Silverado

Julianna Ondrisko, Pahrump Valley

Sophie Romero, Pahrump Valley

Isabelle Searer, Liberty

Avery Stanton, Coronado

Eliott Stepanek, Faith Lutheran

Amira Turner, Centennial

Isla Ulmer, Coronado

Olivia Wheeler, Sky Pointe

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.