25 Southern Nevada high school football players to watch in 2025

Standout performers from Bishop Gorman, Arbor View and 11 other schools highlight Nevada Preps’ top 25 high school football players to watch in 2025.

Cross country preview: Shadow Ridge looks to repeat despite changes

Girls volleyball preview: 5A foes set to square off in same division

Desert Pines freshman Michael Taylor (9) attempts to hurdle Foothill cornerback Isaiah Sams (20) during the high school football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Evan Williams catches a touchdown pass against Basic’s Chris Smith (4) during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Evan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View wide receiver Damani Warren (3) runs the ball during a Class 5A Division I state semifinal football game between Arbor View and Coronado at Arbor View High School on Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View wide receiver Damani Warren (3) misses the ball as he trips over an opposing player during a Class 5A Division I state semifinal football game between Arbor View and Coronado at Arbor View High School on Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) looks to throw the ball during the Class 5A Division I state semifinal high school football game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Losee junior Kieran Daniel (15) reaches for a high pass during the high school 4A Desert League title football game against Mojave at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View tight end Zac Fares (88) attempts to secure a pass Liberty defensive back Tyson Le’au (29) looks to break it up during the first half of their NIAA football game on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Pines tight end Michael Taylor (9) scores a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Centennial on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Canyon Springs wide receiver Major Pride (2) is tackled by Mojave safety D'terrion Bowman (10) during the first half of their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty Running Back Ezra Sanelivi (1) stiff arms Coronado defender during a football game between Liberty and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The new high school football season begins Friday. A handful of teams will be in action this week, but the following week features a full slate.

Even with a light schedule, several of Southern Nevada’s top players will be in action. There is a huge amount of talent spread across all the different teams in the Valley.

Here are 25 high school football players to watch this season (Note: List is in alphabetical order):

Kieran Daniel, Losee

Position: Running back

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Bio: Daniel, one of the top running backs in Las Vegas, is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards. He averaged 173.4 all-purpose yards per game last year while also playing safety.

Gavin Day, Faith Lutheran

Position: Safety

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

College: Committed to Washington

Bio: Day is a four-star recruit and is ranked as Nevada’s second-best prospect in the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He chose Washington over Iowa, USC and Utah. He was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season after making 110 tackles.

Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman

Position: Quarterback

Class: Senior

Measureables: 6 feet, 180 pounds

College: Committed to Hawaii

Bio: Eugenio threw for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns last season to lead the Gaels to the 5A Division I state title. He was also a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection. The Hawaii commit’s other notable Division I offers included Arizona State and UNLV.

Zac Fares, Arbor View

Position: Tight end

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

College: Four-star recruit with more than 35 offers

Bio: Fares is ranked as Nevada’s third-best prospect in the class of 2027 by 247Sports. He broke out last season with 35 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns to help Arbor View reach the 5A Division I state title game. His notable Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Texas.

Terrance Grant Jr., Bishop Gorman

Position: Running back

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6 feet, 200 pounds

College: Three-star recruit with more than 20 offers

Bio: Grant, the state’s fourth-ranked recruit in the class of 2027, will be Gorman’s main running back this season. He rushed for 472 yards and four touchdowns last year on 53 carries. His notable Division I offers include Georgia, Miami (Florida), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Dominic Harris, Clark

Position: Offensive line

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 335 pounds

College: Committed to Washington

Bio: Harris, a three-star recruit and Nevada’s No. 5 prospect in the class of 2026, held more than 30 Division I offers when he committed to Washington. He also had interest from Arizona, Auburn, LSU and Oregon.

Matthew Mason, Faith Lutheran

Position: Safety

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

College: Committed to BYU

Bio: Mason made 102 tackles last season and helped the Crusaders reach the 5A Division II state title game for the second straight year. He had 23 Division I offers when he committed to BYU, including ones from Boise State, Northwestern, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington State.

Massiah Mingo, Bishop Gorman

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

College: Committed to New Mexico

Bio: Mingo starred at Desert Pines his freshman and sophomore seasons, totaling 1,369 all-purpose yards over two years. He transferred to Sierra Canyon (California) last year and put up 614 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The New Mexico commit is now at Gorman. His other notable Division I offers included Arizona, Colorado and Washington.

Isaiah Nickels, Bishop Gorman

Position: Cornerback

Class: Senior

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 155 pounds

College: Committed to Hawaii

Bio: Nickels, a three-star recruit, was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season after making 21 tackles, recording two interceptions and catching two touchdowns. The Hawaii commit also had Division I offers from Boise State and Utah State.

Andres Pollard, Clark

Position: Wide receiver/defensive back

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot, 175 pounds

College: Committed to Washington

Bio: Pollard had 1,847 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last year to help Clark reach the 5A Division III Southern League semifinals. He also won three 4A state track titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. The Washington commit’s other notable Division I offers included Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Minnesota and Stanford.

Phoenix Pollard, Coronado

Position: Offensive line

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 348 pounds

College: Three-star recruit with multiple offers

Bio: Pollard had a breakout season at Foothill last year and will now lead Coronado’s offensive line. His notable Division I offers include Cal, UNLV and Utah.

Major Pride, Canyon Springs

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

College: Committed to San Diego State

Bio: Pride shined as a junior with 572 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense. The three-star recruit and San Diego State commit’s other Division I offers included Boise State, Colorado State, UNLV and Utah State.

Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty

Position: Running back

Class: Junior

Measureables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

College: Three-star recruit with 10 offers

Bio: Sanelivi was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year after rushing for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns. His notable Division I offers include Arkansas, Iowa State, Michigan State, Washington and Wisconsin.

Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman

Position: Cornerback

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds

College: Five-star recruit with more than 30 offers

Bio: Stepp is the top-ranked prospect in Nevada and the 30th-ranked recruit in the country in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He had 20 tackles and an interception last year. His notable Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

Michael Taylor, Desert Pines

Position: Tight end/defensive end

Class: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

College: Has seven Division I offers

Bio: Taylor earned a UNLV offer before appearing in his first high school game. He played on both offense and defense for the Jaguars last season. His other Division I offers include Arizona State, Oregon and Washington.

Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View

Position: Quarterback

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 178 pounds

College: Committed to Utah

Bio: Thatcher threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns last season to help the Aggies reach the 5A Division I state title game. He was also a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection. He is a three-star recruit and Nevada’s fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2027 by 247Sports. The Utah commit’s other notable offers included Colorado, Purdue, UNLV and Washington State.

Jayden Thomas, Centennial

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6 feet, 160 pounds

College: Three-star recruit with multiple Division I offers

Bio: Thomas played a key role in Centennial’s 4A state title in 2023 and 5A Division III state title last year. He was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver last season with 814 yards and nine touchdowns. His notable Division I offers include Colorado State, UNR and UTEP.

Simote Tupou, Sloan Canyon

Position: Defensive lineman

Class: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

College: Committed to Arizona

Bio: Tupou had 16 sacks and 64 tackles as a freshman last year and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection. His notable Division I offers include Cal, Colorado State, SMU and UNLV.

Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas High

Position: Quarterback

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

College: Three-star recruit with multiple offers

Bio: Vibabul was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year after throwing for 1,827 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,295 yards and 11 scores. His notable Division I offers include Army, Air Force, Arkansas State and Temple.

Damani Warren, Arbor View

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Junior

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

College: Four-star recruit with more than 35 offers

Bio: Warren is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the state. He had 584 receiving yards and five touchdowns in nine games last season to help Arbor View reach the 5A Division I state title game. He was also a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection. His notable Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman

Position: Safety

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

College: Committed to Oregon

Bio: Washington is a five-star recruit and Nevada’s top-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He’s also considered the 18th-best recruit in the country. Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year after recording 38 tackles and five interceptions. He chose Oregon over Alabama and USC.

Kaina Watson, Bishop Gorman

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

College: Three-star recruit

Bio: Watson had 26 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns with the Gaels last season. He has a Division I offer from Hawaii.

Evan Williams, Green Valley

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

College: Three-star recruit with multiple offers

Bio: Williams had 27 catches for 385 yards last season and could be poised for a big year with the Gators. His notable Division I offers include Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, UNLV and San Diego State.

Jayden Williams, Arbor View

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Senior

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 165 pounds

College: Committed to Sacramento State

Bio: Williams had 55 catches for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He chose Sacramento State over Division I programs such as UNLV and Washington State.

Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman

Position: Defensive lineman

Class: Senior

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 255 pounds

College: Committed to Arizona

Bio: Williams is one of the best defensive players in the state. He had 74 tackles and 11 sacks last season and was named the 5A Division I defensive MVP. The Arizona commit’s other notable Division I offers included BYU, Florida, Miami (Florida), Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.