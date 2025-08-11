25 Southern Nevada high school football players to watch in 2025
Standout performers from Bishop Gorman, Arbor View and 11 other schools highlight Nevada Preps’ top 25 high school football players to watch in 2025.
The new high school football season begins Friday. A handful of teams will be in action this week, but the following week features a full slate.
Even with a light schedule, several of Southern Nevada’s top players will be in action. There is a huge amount of talent spread across all the different teams in the Valley.
Here are 25 high school football players to watch this season (Note: List is in alphabetical order):
Kieran Daniel, Losee
Position: Running back
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Bio: Daniel, one of the top running backs in Las Vegas, is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards. He averaged 173.4 all-purpose yards per game last year while also playing safety.
Gavin Day, Faith Lutheran
Position: Safety
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
College: Committed to Washington
Bio: Day is a four-star recruit and is ranked as Nevada’s second-best prospect in the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He chose Washington over Iowa, USC and Utah. He was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season after making 110 tackles.
Maika Eugenio, Bishop Gorman
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Measureables: 6 feet, 180 pounds
College: Committed to Hawaii
Bio: Eugenio threw for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns last season to lead the Gaels to the 5A Division I state title. He was also a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection. The Hawaii commit’s other notable Division I offers included Arizona State and UNLV.
Zac Fares, Arbor View
Position: Tight end
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds
College: Four-star recruit with more than 35 offers
Bio: Fares is ranked as Nevada’s third-best prospect in the class of 2027 by 247Sports. He broke out last season with 35 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns to help Arbor View reach the 5A Division I state title game. His notable Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Texas.
Terrance Grant Jr., Bishop Gorman
Position: Running back
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6 feet, 200 pounds
College: Three-star recruit with more than 20 offers
Bio: Grant, the state’s fourth-ranked recruit in the class of 2027, will be Gorman’s main running back this season. He rushed for 472 yards and four touchdowns last year on 53 carries. His notable Division I offers include Georgia, Miami (Florida), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.
Dominic Harris, Clark
Position: Offensive line
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-8, 335 pounds
College: Committed to Washington
Bio: Harris, a three-star recruit and Nevada’s No. 5 prospect in the class of 2026, held more than 30 Division I offers when he committed to Washington. He also had interest from Arizona, Auburn, LSU and Oregon.
Matthew Mason, Faith Lutheran
Position: Safety
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
College: Committed to BYU
Bio: Mason made 102 tackles last season and helped the Crusaders reach the 5A Division II state title game for the second straight year. He had 23 Division I offers when he committed to BYU, including ones from Boise State, Northwestern, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington State.
Massiah Mingo, Bishop Gorman
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
College: Committed to New Mexico
Bio: Mingo starred at Desert Pines his freshman and sophomore seasons, totaling 1,369 all-purpose yards over two years. He transferred to Sierra Canyon (California) last year and put up 614 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The New Mexico commit is now at Gorman. His other notable Division I offers included Arizona, Colorado and Washington.
Isaiah Nickels, Bishop Gorman
Position: Cornerback
Class: Senior
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 155 pounds
College: Committed to Hawaii
Bio: Nickels, a three-star recruit, was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season after making 21 tackles, recording two interceptions and catching two touchdowns. The Hawaii commit also had Division I offers from Boise State and Utah State.
Andres Pollard, Clark
Position: Wide receiver/defensive back
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot, 175 pounds
College: Committed to Washington
Bio: Pollard had 1,847 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns last year to help Clark reach the 5A Division III Southern League semifinals. He also won three 4A state track titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. The Washington commit’s other notable Division I offers included Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Minnesota and Stanford.
Phoenix Pollard, Coronado
Position: Offensive line
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 348 pounds
College: Three-star recruit with multiple offers
Bio: Pollard had a breakout season at Foothill last year and will now lead Coronado’s offensive line. His notable Division I offers include Cal, UNLV and Utah.
Major Pride, Canyon Springs
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
College: Committed to San Diego State
Bio: Pride shined as a junior with 572 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense. The three-star recruit and San Diego State commit’s other Division I offers included Boise State, Colorado State, UNLV and Utah State.
Ezra Sanelivi, Liberty
Position: Running back
Class: Junior
Measureables: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
College: Three-star recruit with 10 offers
Bio: Sanelivi was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year after rushing for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns. His notable Division I offers include Arkansas, Iowa State, Michigan State, Washington and Wisconsin.
Hayden Stepp, Bishop Gorman
Position: Cornerback
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds
College: Five-star recruit with more than 30 offers
Bio: Stepp is the top-ranked prospect in Nevada and the 30th-ranked recruit in the country in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He had 20 tackles and an interception last year. His notable Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.
Michael Taylor, Desert Pines
Position: Tight end/defensive end
Class: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
College: Has seven Division I offers
Bio: Taylor earned a UNLV offer before appearing in his first high school game. He played on both offense and defense for the Jaguars last season. His other Division I offers include Arizona State, Oregon and Washington.
Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View
Position: Quarterback
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 178 pounds
College: Committed to Utah
Bio: Thatcher threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns last season to help the Aggies reach the 5A Division I state title game. He was also a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection. He is a three-star recruit and Nevada’s fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2027 by 247Sports. The Utah commit’s other notable offers included Colorado, Purdue, UNLV and Washington State.
Jayden Thomas, Centennial
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6 feet, 160 pounds
College: Three-star recruit with multiple Division I offers
Bio: Thomas played a key role in Centennial’s 4A state title in 2023 and 5A Division III state title last year. He was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver last season with 814 yards and nine touchdowns. His notable Division I offers include Colorado State, UNR and UTEP.
Simote Tupou, Sloan Canyon
Position: Defensive lineman
Class: Sophomore
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds
College: Committed to Arizona
Bio: Tupou had 16 sacks and 64 tackles as a freshman last year and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection. His notable Division I offers include Cal, Colorado State, SMU and UNLV.
Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas High
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
College: Three-star recruit with multiple offers
Bio: Vibabul was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year after throwing for 1,827 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,295 yards and 11 scores. His notable Division I offers include Army, Air Force, Arkansas State and Temple.
Damani Warren, Arbor View
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
College: Four-star recruit with more than 35 offers
Bio: Warren is one of the fastest-rising recruits in the state. He had 584 receiving yards and five touchdowns in nine games last season to help Arbor View reach the 5A Division I state title game. He was also a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection. His notable Division I offers include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.
Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman
Position: Safety
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
College: Committed to Oregon
Bio: Washington is a five-star recruit and Nevada’s top-ranked prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. He’s also considered the 18th-best recruit in the country. Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year after recording 38 tackles and five interceptions. He chose Oregon over Alabama and USC.
Kaina Watson, Bishop Gorman
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
College: Three-star recruit
Bio: Watson had 26 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns with the Gaels last season. He has a Division I offer from Hawaii.
Evan Williams, Green Valley
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
College: Three-star recruit with multiple offers
Bio: Williams had 27 catches for 385 yards last season and could be poised for a big year with the Gators. His notable Division I offers include Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, UNLV and San Diego State.
Jayden Williams, Arbor View
Position: Wide receiver
Class: Senior
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 165 pounds
College: Committed to Sacramento State
Bio: Williams had 55 catches for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He chose Sacramento State over Division I programs such as UNLV and Washington State.
Prince Williams, Bishop Gorman
Position: Defensive lineman
Class: Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 255 pounds
College: Committed to Arizona
Bio: Williams is one of the best defensive players in the state. He had 74 tackles and 11 sacks last season and was named the 5A Division I defensive MVP. The Arizona commit’s other notable Division I offers included BYU, Florida, Miami (Florida), Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin.
