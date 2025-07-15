3 former Southern Nevada prep standouts selected in MLB draft

Three former Southern Nevada high school baseball players were selected on the second day of the MLB draft Monday.

Desert Oasis High School runner Jacob Walsh (21) is pumped as he tags home versus Basic during the fifth inning of an NIAA baseball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic runner Mason Neville (26) celebrates a score past Bishop Gorman during their Class 5A state baseball championship game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic runner Mason Neville (26) slides safely home as Bishop Gorman catcher Billy Scaldeferri (10) awaits a late throw during their Class 5A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic batter Mason Neville (26) celebrates another score versus Bishop Manogue during their Class 5A state baseball tournament baseball game at the CSN on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic runner Mason Neville (26) slides safely home as Bishop Gorman catcher Billy Scaldeferri (10) awaits a late throw during their Class 5A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon outfielder Mason Neville, who played high school baseball at Basic, was one of three local players selected on the second day of the MLB draft on Monday.

Neville, 21, was picked in the fourth round (No. 114 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds. The other locals drafted were Arizona pitcher Hunter Alberini, who previously played at Centennial and the College and Southern Nevada, and Oregon first baseman Jacob Walsh, a Desert Oasis alum.

Alberini was selected in the 11th round (No. 338 overall) by the Kansas City Royals, while Walsh went in the 15th round (No. 441 overall) to the Washington Nationals.

Neville, listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, was previously selected by the Reds in the 18th round of the 2022 draft after a standout career at Basic. He hit .383 his senior season, earned first-team All-Southern Nevada honors and helped the Wolves win the 5A Southern Region and state titles.

He was high school teammates with Tate Southisene, who was picked in the first round (No. 22 overall) by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Neville elected to go to college at Arkansas instead of turning pro in 2022. He transferred to Oregon in 2024. Neville hit .290 with 26 home runs in 57 games last season and was named to the All-Big Ten first team.

Alberini, 23, spent two seasons at Umpqua Community College (Oregon) after graduating from Centennial. He then played for CSN in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Arizona. Alberini, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound right-hander, posted a 3.48 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the Wildcats last season.

Walsh, 22, was named to the All-Big Ten first team last season after hitting .332 with 19 home runs in 58 games for Oregon.

Walsh, listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, helped Desert Oasis win the 4A state title in 2019 and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection in 2021.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.