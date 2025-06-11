88°F
Nevada Preps

3-star Clark football athlete, Gorman QB make college choices

Clark High School wide receiver Dre Pollard makes a catch during a drill at practice on Tuesday ...
Clark High School wide receiver Dre Pollard makes a catch during a drill at practice on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Clark High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Another one of Nevada’s top high school football recruits has committed to Washington.

Two-way Clark athlete Andres Pollard, a three-star recruit and the state’s No. 3 class of 2026 prospect by 247Sports, announced his college commitment to Washington on Tuesday night.

Pollard, a rising senior, chose Washington over Stanford, Arizona State and Duke, according to On3Sports. Pollard held other notable Division I offers from Auburn, BYU, Arizona and Minnesota.

Pollard joins Clark teammate Dominic Harris and Faith Lutheran safety Gavin Day as local recruits who have committed to Washington. Harris, a three-star offensive lineman, and Day, a three-star defensive back and the state’s No. 2 recruit, committed to Washington on June 1.

The trio took official visits to Washington on May 30.

Pollard, listed at 6 feet and 175 pounds, recorded 1,847 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns for Clark last season as a junior to help the Chargers reach the Class 5A Division III Southern League semifinals.

Last month Pollard shined at the Class 4A state track meet, winning individual state titles in the 100 (10.85), 200 (21.99) and 400 (48.50) meters.

Gorman QB commits

Pollard isn’t the only local who committed this week. Three-star Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio, a rising senior, committed to Hawaii on Sunday.

Eugenio, a three-star recruit, had other notable Division I offers from Arizona State and UNLV. The first-team All-Southern Nevada selection passed for 2,043 yards and 31 touchdowns last year.

Eugenio will join former Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado and former Gaels quarterbacks coach Chad Kapanui at Hawaii. Kapanui, a former Hawaii quarterback, was hired by the Rainbow Warriors in April to be their quarterbacks coach.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

