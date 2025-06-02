2 of Nevada’s top prep football recruits commit to same Big 10 school

Faith Lutheran’s Gavin Day and Clark’s Dominic Harris both announced their college commitment to the same Big 10 school Sunday night.

Clark High School offensive lineman Dominic Harris pushes against a drill dummy at practice on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Clark High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two of Nevada’s top high school football recruits from the class of 2026 announced their commitment to the same Big 10 school Sunday night.

Faith Lutheran safety Gavin Day, the state’s second-ranked recruit by 247 Sports, and Clark offensive lineman Dominic Harris, the state’s fourth-ranked recruit, announced their commitment to Washington on their social media accounts.

Day, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, and Harris, a three-star recruit, both took an official visit to Washington on Saturday.

Day, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, chose Washington over Iowa, USC and Utah, according to On3 Sports. Day had 18 Division I offers and was offered by Washington on May 9.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, chose Washington over Arizona, UNLV and Oregon, according to On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Dominic Harris has Committed to Washington, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’8 320 OT from Las Vegas, NV chose the Huskies over Arizona, UNLV, & Oregon “I’m home☔️”https://t.co/CNwvt7PEqz pic.twitter.com/lYWwUXL0Ce — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2025

Harris had 30 Division I offers. He and Day were joined by Clark two-way athlete Dre Pollard, the state’s third-ranked recruit, during their official visit to Washington on Saturday.

