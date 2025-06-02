90°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

2 of Nevada’s top prep football recruits commit to same Big 10 school

Clark High School offensive lineman Dominic Harris pushes against a drill dummy at practice on ...
Clark High School offensive lineman Dominic Harris pushes against a drill dummy at practice on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Clark High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Basic High School head coach Scott Baker argues an out with the umpire versus Desert Oasis dur ...
Lawsuit claims ex-Las Vegas baseball coach’s bullying led student to mental health crisis
Tim Jackson is the executive director of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. (Ti ...
Q&A: NIAA executive director talks about challenging 1st year
Reno players celebrate their first score of the game against Basic during the final of the 5A b ...
Northern teams to stay in 5A for spring sports after NIAA meeting
Basic players celebrate a tying run by Dillon Lee (18) against Reno during the final of the 5A ...
3 takeaways from spring sports season: Southern teams rule 5A again
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2025 - 6:34 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2025 - 7:15 pm

Two of Nevada’s top high school football recruits from the class of 2026 announced their commitment to the same Big 10 school Sunday night.

Faith Lutheran safety Gavin Day, the state’s second-ranked recruit by 247 Sports, and Clark offensive lineman Dominic Harris, the state’s fourth-ranked recruit, announced their commitment to Washington on their social media accounts.

Day, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, and Harris, a three-star recruit, both took an official visit to Washington on Saturday.

Day, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, chose Washington over Iowa, USC and Utah, according to On3 Sports. Day had 18 Division I offers and was offered by Washington on May 9.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, chose Washington over Arizona, UNLV and Oregon, according to On3 Sports.

Harris had 30 Division I offers. He and Day were joined by Clark two-way athlete Dre Pollard, the state’s third-ranked recruit, during their official visit to Washington on Saturday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES