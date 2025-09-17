3 things to know about top-ranked Gorman’s next opponent: Mater Dei

Bishop Gorman will host Mater Dei on Friday after the Monarchs had their 21-game win streak snapped last week. Here are three things to know about Mater Dei.

Bishop Gorman defensive back Brayton Correa (7) tackles Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (4) as defensive back Alexander Perez (20) closes in during the second half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mater Dei celebrates another score over Bishop Gorman during the second half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman defensive lineman Ryan Baalbaky (33) catches Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (4) during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman cornerback Hayden Stepp (32) comes down with the ball though Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) was credited with a touchdown during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison (0) is swarmed by Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) and linebacker Champ Kapanui (1) during the second half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Don’t get it twisted. Even though Mater Dei (California) is coming off a 43-36 loss to Centennial (Corona, California) on Sept. 12, the Monarchs are still one of the top high school football teams in the country.

“They’re really good,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “Those things happen. They lost a game. That doesn’t make them not a really, really good football team.”

The Gaels (4-0) will get a reminder Friday night. The Gaels, ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today, host No. 9 Mater Dei (2-1) at 7 p.m. at Fertitta Field.

The game will be streamed on MaxPreps’ website and YouTube channel, as well as the NFHS Network. Gorman is ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps behind St. John Bosco (California), while Mater Dei is No. 8.

The Gaels and Monarchs will be meeting for the fifth time. Mater Dei won all four of the previous matchups, including a 31-15 home win last year that ended Gorman’s shot at a fifth mythical national championship. The Monarchs went on to claim their eighth national title.

Here are three things to know about this year’s Mater Dei team:

1. Rare loss

​Mater Dei has been one of the top high school football programs in the country over the last decade. The last time the Monarchs lost to a team not named St. John Bosco before this past week was 2015.

The loss to Centennial snapped a 21-game winning streak for Mater Dei. The Monarchs committed seven turnovers in the defeat.

There were warning signs for Mater Dei earlier this season. The Monarchs defeated St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) 26-23 on Aug. 23 but were outscored 20-0 in the second half.

Mater Dei followed that up with a 21-18 home win over Kahuku (Hawaii) on Sept. 5. The Gaels, by comparison, shut out Kahuku 38-0 on the road Aug. 30.

2. Dynamic pass catchers

There will be a lot of future stars on the field Friday.

Seventy players between the two teams have at least one offer from a Division I program, according to MaxPreps. Thirty-nine are considered three-star recruits or higher.

The Monarchs’ senior standouts include five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman, a USC commit, and four-star wide receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who are both committed to Ohio State. Henry and Dixon-Wyatt each have two touchdown catches this season.

That receiving trio will test the Gaels’ secondary. Gorman’s defense does feature senior safety Jett Washington, an Oregon commit, and four-star junior cornerback Hayden Stepp.

3. New quarterback

Mater Dei has a new quarterback this season in senior Ryan Hopkins, who is committed to Wisconsin.

Hopkins, listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, spent the previous two years at JSerra Catholic (California) before transferring. He is the Monarchs’ third starting quarterback in three seasons.

Hopkins completed 58.5 percent of his passes in Mater Dei’s first two games. He threw for 248 yards against Centennial, but had two interceptions and played a role in a few of the Monarchs’ five fumbles.

The Gaels’ stout defensive line, led by senior Arizona commit Prince Williams, will try to harass Hopkins into making more mistakes Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Active NFL players who went to Bishop Gorman and Mater Dei

(Player, position, team)

Bishop Gorman

Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jaden Hicks, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Nailor, WR Minnesota Vikings

Rome Odunze , WR, Chicago Bears

Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Cedric Tillman, WR, Cleveland Browns

Brevin Jordan, TE, Houston Texans

Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Cleveland Browns (practice squad)

Mater Dei

Trent McDuffie, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Curtis Robinson, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Nikko Remigio , WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Quentin Lake, DB, Los Angeles Rams