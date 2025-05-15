3A/2A state boys golf: Southern teams can’t match Elko

Check out the results from the final rounds of the Class 3A and 2A boys golf state tournaments Wednesday.

Elko claimed the Class 3A boys state golf championship with a score of 68-over 644 on Wednesday at par-72 Ruby View Golf Course in Elko.

Kaleb Nielson finished at 11-over 155 to win the individual title for the Indians, who placed three golfers in the top five.

Coral Academy’s Grady Grant was the Southern Region’s top individual, finishing sixth at 16 over.

Churchill County finished 23 strokes back (91 over) for second place in the team competition, and Virgin Valley was the Southern Region’s top team, in third place (98 over).

North Tahoe ran away with the 2A tournament, finishing at 113-over 689 to win the title by 14 strokes over Incline at par-72 The Club at Sunrise. Needles was the top Southern Region team, finishing fifth at 250 over.

Nolan Smith of North Tahoe won the individual championship at 10-over 154, nine shots ahead of Incline’s Sam Lager.

Lake Mead’s Carter Whitehouse was the top Southern golfer, finishing in fourth place at 23 over.