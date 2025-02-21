3A state basketball: Mater East boys surge into title game — PHOTOS

Mater East started the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run Thursday to erase a deficit and get back to the Class 3A boys basketball state championship game.

Mater East guard Markus Burton (1) walks off the court with his teammates after winning a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East shooting guard Kobe Robinson (12) dribbles the ball during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East point guard Miles Williams (4) claps during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East players react to game action from the sidelines during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East head coach Antoine Wright coaches from the sidelines during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East forward Aleo Foday (33) keeps the ball in his grip during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East center Kenden Jones celebrates drawing a foul during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East point guard Miles Williams (4) passes the ball to a teammate during a class 3A semifinals basketball game between Spring Creek and Mater East at Clark High School Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mater East couldn’t get any breathing room against Spring Creek in the Class 3A boys basketball state semifinals.

Until the fourth quarter started.

Trailing by two, the Knights scored the first 12 points of the period to take control and earn a 67-55 victory Thursday at Clark.

Mater East (21-6), the Southern Region champion, will face the winner of Thursday’s late semifinal between Democracy Prep and Northern champ Fernley in the state championship game at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The Knights are seeking their first state title after losing to Democracy Prep 53-50 in last year’s title game in Reno.

In the first half Thursday, Mater East might have been having flashbacks to that loss, as it couldn’t stop Spring Creek (20-8) from finding opportunities beyond the arc.

Spartans senior captain Darren Bylund terrorized the Knights all game, scoring 16 points off four 3-pointers and four free throws.

“In the first half, we got baited into playing with them,” Mater East coach Antoine Wright said. “And if we’re going to get into that type of game, they were probably going to come out with a win. So we knew coming out in the third quarter, we had to make some adjustments, try to get them to play our style, a little bit faster.”

As he’s done all season, Mater East point guard Miles Williams stepped up when it mattered, scoring 17 points. The senior, who has offers from UNR, New Mexico and Boise State, sank two 3-pointers and converted a team-high seven free throws.

“Coming out of halftime, coach just told us to stay together,” Williams said. “Do what we have been doing all year, and pick each other up. And I feel like that’s what we did tonight.”

The Knights outscored the Spartans 35-24 in the second half after going to a full-court press. Mater East found its rhythm quickly, as defensive pressure from senior guard Deven Taylor forced Spring Creek to continuously turn the ball over.

Taylor finished with a team-high 19 points and three 3-pointers. His brother Roman added 11 points.

“I don’t know how many times Deven Taylor got to the free-throw line, but he and his brother played very well,” Wright said.

Girls

— No. 2S Mater East 48, No. 1N Churchill County 43: At Clark, Amija Macon scored 24 points and added nine rebounds, six blocks and five steals to lead the Knights (22-7) past the Greenwave (23-6) in a 3A state semifinal.

Myla Faught added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals for Mater East. The Knights will play Virgin Valley, a 56-52 winner Thursday over Fernley, for the state title at 3 p.m. Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Scores

Class 1A

State quarterfinals

Boys

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 50, No. 2C Indian Springs 38

No. 1W Smith Valley 74, No. 2E Owyhee 31

No. 2S Liberty Baptist vs. No. 1C Spring Mountain, late

No. 2W Virginia City vs. No. 1E Eureka, late

Girls

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 37, No. 2C Indian Springs 13

No. 1W Pyramid Lake 71, No. 2E McDermitt 31

No. 2W Smith Valley vs. No. 1E Eureka, late

No. 2S Beaver Dam vs. No. 1C Round Mountain, late

