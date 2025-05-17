4A-1A roundup: Silverado baseball, Basic softball reach title games

The state baseball and softball championship games are set for Class 4A through 1A. Check out the details from Friday’s state tournament action.

Silverado pitcher Hogan Hawkins (6) releases a pitch against a Green Valley batter during their NIAA baseball game on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hogan Hawkins allowed no earned runs in six innings of work Friday, and Silverado rallied with five runs in the sixth inning to advance to the Class 4A baseball state championship game with a 7-3 victory over Tech in an elimination game at Centennial.

The Skyhawks (20-9), the Sky League champions, will face Mountain League champion Durango for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday. Silverado will have to win twice to claim the championship after Durango beat the Skyhawks 4-0 in 12 innings in a winners’ bracket game Thursday.

Adam Rhodus went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Silverado against Tech.

The Roadrunners (25-11), the Desert League champions, earned a 7-3 victory over Sky No. 3 seed Bonanza (16-19) in an elimination game earlier Friday.

Class 3A

No. 2N Truckee 9, No. 2S Boulder City 6: At Pahrump Valley, the Wolverines (22-11) built an early six-run lead and hung on to earn a trip to the championship game with a victory over the Eagles (21-16). They will play at The Meadows at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 1S The Meadows 5, No. 2S Boulder City 2: Simon Tesfaye was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-3 at the plate as the Mustangs (23-13) completed a long day by earning a championship berth with a victory over the Eagles.

The Meadows advanced to that game with a 9-5 win over Churchill County (21-10-1) in an early elimination game.

Class 2A

No. 1S Lake Mead 3, No. 2S Needles 2: At Pershing County, the Eagles (25-1) secured a spot in Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship game with a semifinal victory over the Mustangs (23-11-1). Pitcher Cameron LaPres allowed three hits in five innings of work to earn the win for Lake Mead, which will again face Needles in the finals at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 2S Needles 5, No. 1N Yerington 3: The Mustangs advanced to the title game with a victory over the Lions (30-6). Yerington defeated North Tahoe (18-10) 12-3 in an elimination game earlier in the day.

Class 1A

No. 1S Indian Springs 12, No. 1N Wells 3: At Indian Springs, Jacob Gourley and Landen Blood each had a double and two RBIs to lift the Thunderbirds (22-5) into the championship game with a victory over the Leopards (28-8). They will face Smith Valley for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 2N Smith Valley 9, No. 1N Wells 5: The Bulldogs (18-5) advanced to the finals the hard way by winning two games Friday. After beating Liberty Baptist (19-8) 11-6 in an elimination game, Smith Valley defeated the Leopards to earn a championship berth.

Softball

Class 4A

No. 2S Basic 12, No. 2M Foothill 2: At Faith Lutheran, Melanie Hughes logged her 500th career strikeout in the first inning, finishing with nine in a complete game to lift the Wolves into the championship game with a six-inning win over the Falcons. They will play Doral Academy for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Isabella Christensen went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs to power Basic’s offense. Foothill (13-12-1) eliminated Desert League champion Legacy (22-8) 11-8 earlier in the day.

Class 3A

No. 1N Churchill County 6, No. 2N Fernley 2: At Pahrump Valley, Janessa Bettencourt went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lift the Greenwave (23-11) into the championship game with a win over the Vaqueros (30-11). Churchill County will play Fernley at 10 a.m. Saturday for the title.

No. 2N Fernley 15, No. 1S Boulder City 3: Payton Rogers’ home run was not enough to keep the Eagles (24-10) from falling to the Vaqueros, who advanced to Saturday’s final with the win. Boulder City defeated SLAM! Nevada (23-8) 8-3 in an elimination game earlier in the day.

Class 2A

No. 1S Needles 14, No. 2S White Pine 7: At Pershing County, the Mustangs (26-6) blew their semifinal game open with a nine-run fifth inning to secure a spot in the title game with a win over the Bobcats (17-14). Peyton Jackson went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Needles, which plays White Pine for the championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 2S White Pine 10, No. 1N Yerington 7: The Bobcats took control in the middle innings and held on to earn the other championship berth with a victory over the Lions (22-9). Yerington defeated Oasis Academy (22-9) 3-2 in an elimination game earlier in the day.

Class 1A

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 12, No. 1N Wells 9: At Indian Springs, the Panthers (23-8) rallied from an early deficit to advance to the finals with a victory over the Leopards (23-8). They will face Wells in a rematch for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No. 1N Wells 6, No. 2S Round Mountain 5: After their loss to Pahranagat Valley, the Leopards advanced to the championship game with a victory over the Knights (18-5).

