4A/3A tennis: The Meadows claims singles, doubles individual titles

Athletes from The Meadows claimed the 4A boys and girls singles, and boys doubles state titles. Coral Academy, Boulder City and The Adelson School won in 3A.

The Meadows Jacob Garber returns the ball during the Class 4A boys tennis team State Championship match against Liberty at Liberty High School, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Meadows tennis program concluded its dominant 2025 season at Saturday’s Class 4A singles and doubles individual state championship matches.

Jacob Garber (boys singles), Somi Song (girls singles) and the duo of Alec Kosyagin and Matthew Maddox (boys doubles) all claimed 4A individual state titles at Liberty.

It’s been a great week for The Meadows as the Mustangs won the 4A boys and girls team state titles Friday.

Garber defeated Reno High’s Lance Knuth, the top seed from the North, in two sets 6-1, 6-3. Garber, a sophomore, was the South’s No. 1 seed.

“It feels really good to accomplish something,” Garber said. “I tried to just be as aggressive as I can and I tried to come to the net and just play my game. It doesn’t really matter who the opponent is, just play your game and be yourself. It worked out.”

Song, the South’s No. 1 seed, defeated Doral Academy’s Mekenzy Clark, the South’s No. 2 seed 6-2, 6-3.

“I was just trying to get the ball in and be consistent, not try to overdo anything,” Song said. “It’s been amazing especially since it’s my freshman year. I’ve made so many memories. This year’s been so amazing.”

Kosyagin and Maddox, the South’s No. 1 seed, defeated the North’s top seed, Galena’s Eric Rager and Ryden Morrow 7-5, 6-1.

“It’s been great,” Kosyagin, a junior, said. “Tennis has made me really close with (Maddox) and I feel that translates on the court because we could always forgive ourselves for our mistakes. We can move on from them and hype each other up.”

Maddox is one of the few seniors on a Mustangs team that had a lot of freshmen and sophomores.

“We’ve been working all season, putting in a lot of work,” Maddox said. “We deserve this. We wanted it, had the confidence going in. Playing with my best friend makes it a lot easier.”

In the 4A girls doubles title match, the Spanish Springs duo of Mackenzie Chase and Vanessa Hollenback defeated the Desert Oasis team of Marley Clayton and Ariali Gonzalez in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the title.

Class 3A

* Boys singles: The Adelson School’s Ido Goren defeated Boulder City’s Logan Borg 6-2, 6-2 to claim the 3A state boys individual singles title at Bishop Gorman. It’s Goren’s third straight individual state title.

* Boys doubles: Coral Academy’s Austin Gyrofi and Matthew Indukrui won the 3A state boys individual doubles title 6-3, 6-4 over Boulder City’s Shane Barrow and Bennet Forney at Gorman.

* Girls singles: The Adelson School’s Yael Izkhakov won her third straight 3A state girls individual singles title, defeating teammate Allegra Weir 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 at Gorman.

* Girls doubles: Boulder City’s Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo won the 3A state girls individual doubles title 6-3, 6-3 over Truckee’s Sophia Killian and Riley Killen.

