4A boys basketball: Sierra Vista survives to reach title game — PHOTOS

Defending Class 4A state champion Sierra Vista saw a 14-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to three, but it held off Clark in the state semifinals Friday.

Clutch free throws from senior Jevon Yapi helped Sierra Vista fight off a forceful comeback from Clark in a Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal Friday at Valley.

The defending state champions wound up winning 69-64, but a fourth-quarter rally from the Chargers made the game come down to the final seconds.

“We’ve had to survive like that all year long,” Sierra Vista coach Joe Bedowitz said. “We’ve already played Clark twice this year, and we didn’t want to see them again. All they do is get better and better.”

The Mountain Lions (25-5), the Southern Region champions, will face either Northern champ Spanish Springs or South No. 2 seed Rancho for the title at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Sierra Vista looked to be cruising to its second straight title game, as it held a double-digit lead throughout, including 53-37 at the end of three quarters.

With six minutes remaining in the game, Clark (19-10) started to send full-court pressure at Sierra Vista to ignite its comeback.

In under a minute, Sierra Vista’s lead dwindled from 14 points to nine after a turnover resulted in a 3-pointer from Clark freshman CJ Edwards, followed by a bucket from senior Elijah Coleman, who led Clark with 14 points.

Both teams struggled to make baskets for the next three minutes, keeping the score stuck at 59-50.

Clark was able to get closer with free throws as two Sierra Vista starters fouled out. The Chargers went 8-for-11 from the free-throw line in the second half and didn’t miss during the homestretch.

With a minute and a half left, Clark cut the lead to 67-64 after Edwards made his fourth 3 of the day. He finished with 17 points.

After numerous empty possessions by both teams, Clark big man Devan Christion stole an in-bounds pass from Sierra Vista but was stripped immediately by Sierra Vista sophomore Jayvion Wall.

Wall was fouled and missed both his free throws, but Yapi secured the offensive rebound, got fouled and hit both free throws with three seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

Yapi was Sierra Vista’s best player throughout the game, ending up with 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Before Clark started its comeback, Sierra Vista was scoring at ease, as four of its starters finished with double-digit points, including 15 from senior EJ Dacuma.

After a season that included the transfer of 7-foot center and top college prospect Xavion Staton, the Mountain Lions are one win away from defending their title.

“It’s been a very up-and-down year,” Bedowitz said. “We’ve gained players and lost players, so it’s been an emotional roller coaster. I’m happy to be here, but we’re not done yet.”