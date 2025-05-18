4A state softball: Basic pounds past Dragons for 2nd straight title

The Basic softball team had to defeat Doral Academy twice Saturday to claim the Class 4A state championship — and did it ever.

The Basic softball team celebrates its second consecutive Class 4A state championship on Saturday. The Wolves defeated Doral Academy. (Lucas Gordon/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After losing to Doral Academy earlier in the Class 4A state softball tournament, Basic got its revenge to claim a second straight championship.

The Wolves had to win twice Saturday at Faith Lutheran, and did they ever. Basic won the finale 15-0 in three innings after winning the first game 17-6 in six innings.

“We didn’t come in expecting to mercy-rule them,” Basic coach Ryan Utes said. “We expected a couple of tough games, and they were. We were fortunate enough to come out on top.”

Basic (18-12) lost 3-2 to Doral Academy (24-6) on Thursday in the winners’ bracket, then won an elimination game Friday to get to the title game.

On Saturday, Basic’s bats started off hot. The first five batters of the game all recorded a hit and scored, giving the Wolves a 5-0 lead after the first inning.

The big hit came from junior Mia Frias, who opened the scoring with a two-run single.

As the game went on, Basic took advantage of the opportunities Doral Academy gave it. In the second inning alone, the Dragons committed five errors, resulting in another five-run inning.

On the defensive side, the large lead allowed for some stress-free innings from Frias, who got the start in the circle.

Through three innings of work, Frias struck out four batters — including striking out the side in the second — and allowed only three hits.

As the home team, Basic had the opportunity to secure a walk-off run-rule win. After the first five batters of the third inning reached base again, sophomore Samantha Marquez drove in the game-winning run with a single down the left-field line.

“Hard work, quality at-bats and really good pitching are what got us here,” Utes said.

The first game looked much like the second.

The Wolves jumped out to a big lead in the second inning after Frias hit a three-run home run to put them ahead 5–2. Another run in the inning made it 6–2, and Doral Academy had no answers.

Basic added four runs in the third, two in the fourth and another in the fifth to take a 13–6 lead. Doral managed to avoid the mercy rule until the sixth inning, when the Wolves scored four more runs.

Junior Mercedes Escarcega drove in the key runs to push the lead to 10 with a three-run inside-the-park home run, assisted by an error from the Dragons’ catcher.

Despite the loss, Utes expects to see Doral Academy back in the postseason.

“Doral is an incredible team, and they’re so young,” Utes said. “They’re going to be a team to watch out for over the next couple of years.”