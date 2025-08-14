5 games to watch in Southern Nevada high school football this week

The high school football season kicks off Friday in Southern Nevada with several intriguing matchups. Here are five to watch this weekend.

Faith Lutheran wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia (12) pushes off of Green Valley cornerback Jerome Kosloske (20) as he heads for the end zone during the second half of their NIAA football game at Green Valley High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Faith Lutheran at Desert Hills (Utah)

The Crusaders begin their season with a number of questions. One important one is how players will respond to new coach Jay Staggs.

Previous coach Mike Sanford retired in December after leading Faith Lutheran to back-to-back 5A Division II state title games.

The Crusaders defeated Desert Hills 25-23 last season, but that game was played at Faith Lutheran. This year the teams are playing in St. George, Utah.

Faith Lutheran returns 21 players from last season’s 11-1 team and the defense should be a strength. Senior safeties Gavin Day (a Washington commit) and Matthew Mason (a BYU commit) will lead the way. Wide receiver Aipa Kuloloia will be one of the Crusaders’ top offensive weapons.

Desert Hills went 7-4 last year. This game should be a toss up with the Thunder having home-field advantage.

Las Vegas at Palo Verde

The Wildcats went 7-4 last season and made it to the 5A Division III state semifinals. They should have the edge over a Panthers team that went 3-8 last year even though the game will be played at Palo Verde.

Las Vegas will rely on senior quarterback Tanner Vibabul, who threw for 1,827 yards and 25 touchdowns last season while adding 1,295 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Palo Verde returns just nine players from last year’s squad.

Sierra Vista at Durango

This could be a defensive battle if last year’s game is any indication. The Trailblazers won that meeting 8-0 on the road.

Durango, which went 6-5 in 2024, does have some exciting offensive players this season like quarterback Maddex Peterson and running back Makai Miller.

Sierra Vista, which has dropped from 5A Division II to 4A after going 2-8 last year, brings back a bunch of defensive players. That group will look to keep the score low to give the Mountain Lions a shot.

Canyon Springs at Basic, 7 p.m.

The Pioneers moved up to 5A after going 8-6 last year and appearing in the 4A state title game. The biggest question facing the team is how fast it can adjust to the higher level of play.

The Wolves went 2-9 last season, but longtime coach Jeff Cahill has shown in the past his teams can bounce back.

Basic looks much stronger on offense this year. The Wolves will be led by senior quarterback Jayveon Rose, who threw for 1,851 yards and 13 TDs last season. This game could be close if Rose plays well.

Losee at Legacy, 7 p.m.

This game is tough to call. Either team could win it.

Losee is playing its first season in 5A after two years in 4A. It also has a new coach in Eugene Bousley. The team will rely on running back Kieran Daniel, who had 1,446 rushing yards and 22 total TDs last season.

Legacy graduated a lot of players from last year’s team, but running back Zaione Henderson returns after totaling 736 yards and 13 TDs last season. Henderson will attempt to keep his team in the game with a strong opening performance.

